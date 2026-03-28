Sweet Tea: Pecans and bananas

Now’s the time of year where we really understand what “spring green” means. Everything’s just a little lighter and brighter than that rich, lived-in green of summer.
Of course, there’s a scientific reason for that. New-growth leaves are still developing. That means their chloroplasts are, too (that’s the part that conducts photosynthesis and contains the pigments that make leaves green). Plus, little baby leaves are thinner. When they beef up, their hues may appear richer.
No wonder it’s such a happy, hopeful color.
MEET GEORGIA’S OLDEST CANDY COMPANY
Just put it all in the cart.
What’s the most Southern candy? Many of the front-runners like pecan logs, divinity and pralines contain two of the most Southern ingredients: rich pecans and lots and lots of sugar.
In Georgia, the folks at Dillon Candy Company are still working with the same beloved OG recipes that made them famous in the early 1900s.
I love the copy from this ad founder George Dillon placed in the Brunswick News in 1921: DILLON’S PECAN ROLL are the best, because you get them FRESH. A mellow, delicious center of the sweetest and richest creamy nugat delightfully enclosed in a wrapper of toothsome caramel coating. (Dangit, now I have drool on my keyboard.)
Dillon Candy Company, based in the south Georgia town of Boston, still makes pecan rolls and all manner of confections.
Tom Cook, George Dillon’s grandson, explains the family philosophy: “My grandmother used to say, ‘Candy recipes are a dime a dozen. The difference between good and great candy is in the detail and handling.’”
You know what else has that beautiful, hopeful spring green color? Baseball fields. I will stop myself from waxing poetic, but just know I always have a sonnet ready to go at the beginning of baseball season.
In Savannah, they have even more to celebrate.
Grayson Stadium, home of the “baseball is fun” phenom the Savannah Bananas, turns 100 this year.
What’s great about Grayson’s story is that things were looking pretty bleak before the Bananas rolled into town about a decade ago. Sure, the park had history, but “had history” can also be shorthand for “was old and crumbly and not a lot of fun to hang out it.”
The Savannah Bananas changed all of that. The brainchild of businessman and baseball evangelist Jesse Cole, the Bananas and their signature “Banana Ball” games inject trendy, family-friendly fun into the game.
To show you how much the Bananas have revived Grayson Stadium, the field just sold out its 500th game in a row. Ugh, I’m getting sonnet-y again.
Side note: A few years ago when the Bananas started really taking off, I interviewed Jesse Cole about his zany idea. He was kind, effusive, sincere and just-this-side-of-really-weird. In other words, the best kind of person to chat with, and exactly the kind of person who has the ability to change things for the better.
SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH
🌳 Columbia, SC: Run for the trees! Like, in a good way. South Carolina is hosting a virtual Bob Ross-inspired race called the Happy Little 5K. The race — which can be run, walked, paddled, wheeled or however you prefer to move — takes place between Earth Day on April 22 and Arbor Day on April 26. The race benefits South Carolina’s native plants, trees and shrubs. More from The News & Reporter
🛣️ Charlotte, NC: Asking the public their opinion on a road problem? What a concept. North Carolina wants to add toll lanes along I-77 South, but a local group called Sustain Charlotte is asking the public for alternate ideas and design proposals. NCDOT is delaying early meeting on the project to conduct community meetings. Highways are by nature an issue of race and class, too, and the linked story includes lots of information on how Charlotte’s road system affects local Black communities. More from The Charlotte Post
🏖️ Gulf Shores, AL: Alabama’s beaches saw record tourism spending in 2025, the Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism announced. Not only is that great news, tourism leaders said it shows that people view Alabama’s beaches as more than just a one-time summer destination. More from Gulf Coast Media
🎒 Wetumpka, AL: Kids at Redland Elementary School held their second annual Dress to Give Fashion Show, showing off fun school duds, backpacks and accessories. Some kept their walks simple, while others did cartwheels and hammed it up. The event supports Ivy’s Closet, which provides clothing and supplies for foster children and foster parents. More from The Wetumpka Herald
TELL US SOMETHING GOOD
Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com.
SOUTHERN WISDOM
The jacket that you're wearing was designed by some artist. The patterns were weaved by some artist. The building that we're in was designed by some architect who had to pay attention to detail … we don't recognize just how important the appreciation of art is.
- Camille Russell Lowe, former director of the Atlanta Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs
Art is for everyone. If you need a reminder of that, or seven reminders, I highly recommend this piece about seven women who put Atlanta on the arts map. Their accomplishments and advocacy are astonishing.
The quote from Lowe is from a 2020 interview she did with her alma mater, Wake Forest. A native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Lowe talks about growing up in segregated schools and how her love of art helped her retain her identity while navigating the business world.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.