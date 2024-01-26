LISTEN: AJC food and dining editor talks James Beard semifinalists, Atlanta chocolate

In the Jan. 21 episode of Hot Spots on the Rashad Richey Morning Show, Ligaya discussed the 2024 James Beard Foundation award semifinalists from Atlanta. She was joined by special guest Duane Nutter. A semi-finalist for Best Chef: Southeast, Nutter is the chef/co-owner of Southern National in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood.

Ligaya also discussed her two-star review of Bovino After Dark. This newer underground supper club in Atlanta’s West End offers an interactive five-course meal at a 14-seat chef’s counter.

Finally, Ligaya and Rashad chatted about spots to grab chocolates for your Valentine. Read more about local chocolatiers who offer exquisite, hand-crafted chocolates.