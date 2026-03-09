BrewDog closes Krog District location after bankruptcy, sale

BrewDog has permanently closed its location in the Krog District, leaving vacant a massive space along the Atlanta Beltline’s popular Eastside Trail. The Atlanta location of the international brewery announced the closure on social media Monday morning.
“This was not an easy decision, but as we look toward the future of the business, we’re focused on how best to position BrewDog’s brands for the next chapter in the U.S.,” the company’s statement said.
BrewDog is a Scottish brewery chain with locations across the United Kingdom, United States and Australia that has been battered in recent years, since its corporate culture came under fire from employees. The brewery brand was forced into a liquidation sale last month; its U.K. brewing operations and 11 of its pubs were acquired by Tilray Brands, the cannabis and beverage company that also owns SweetWater Brewing.
Tilray announced the acquisition March 2 and said it was in separate negotiations to buy “certain BrewDog assets in the United States and Australia.”
On Monday, Tilray announced its acquisition of BrewDog’s Australian brewing operation and portfolio of bars. But the company has not made an announcement about the brewery chain’s U.S. operation.
Tilray officials have not responded to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.
BrewDog occupied a 12,000-square-foot space along the Beltline. Its closure leaves a gaping hole in a portfolio of properties that sold last year for $210 million to local real estate investment firm 26th Street Partners. The space featured a sprawling bar, nearly 30 beer taps and a 2,700-square-foot covered patio with fire pits.
“We’re thankful for BrewDog’s time at the Krog District and the hospitality they brought to the community over the last three and half years,” a Krog District representative said in a statement. “We wish the team the best in their next chapter.”