Food & Dining BrewDog closes Krog District location after bankruptcy, sale SweetWater Brewing owner purchased BrewDog’s international assets, but U.S. locations remain in limbo. BrewDog is a Scottish brewery chain with locations across the United Kingdom, United States and Australia. (Courtesy of Amy Curruther)

BrewDog has permanently closed its location in the Krog District, leaving vacant a massive space along the Atlanta Beltline’s popular Eastside Trail. The Atlanta location of the international brewery announced the closure on social media Monday morning. “This was not an easy decision, but as we look toward the future of the business, we’re focused on how best to position BrewDog’s brands for the next chapter in the U.S.,” the company’s statement said.

BrewDog occupied a 12,000-square-foot space along the Beltline. Its closure leaves a gaping hole in a portfolio of properties that sold last year for $210 million to local real estate investment firm 26th Street Partners. The space featured a sprawling bar, nearly 30 beer taps and a 2,700-square-foot covered patio with fire pits.