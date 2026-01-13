Midtown Italian restaurant Alici Oyster Bar has closed

Alici was inspired by the seafood of Italy’s Amalfi Coast. (Courtesy of Paula Pontes 2023)

Alici Oyster Bar, the seafood-focused Italian restaurant in the Midtown Promenade shopping center, has closed after a little more than four years in business.

“After a lot of thought, we’ve decided to close this chapter and say goodbye to Alici as you know it,” Pascarella said in a social media statement.

Alici, which means anchovy in Italian, opened in December 2021 with a menu and design inspired by the Amalfi Coast. The restaurant took over the space formerly occupied by FROGS Cantina.

This is the second restaurant closure in about eight months for Pascarella’s Porchetta Group; Bastone, the west Midtown Italian restaurant known for its house-made mozzarella, shut down in May 2025. The Porchetta Group continues to operate three locations of Grana, a more casual concept serving pizza, and Pascarella’s first independent, Atlanta-area restaurant, the White Bull in Decatur.

Unlike the closure of Bastone, the Porchetta Group has retained control of Alici’s space, Pascarella confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The restaurant will be transformed, though Pascarella said he was not ready to share the group’s plans.