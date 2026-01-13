Food & Dining

Midtown Italian restaurant Alici Oyster Bar has closed

Chef-owner Pat Pascarella plans a new concept in its place.
Alici was inspired by the seafood of Italy’s Amalfi Coast. (Courtesy of Paula Pontes 2023)
Alici was inspired by the seafood of Italy’s Amalfi Coast. (Courtesy of Paula Pontes 2023)
By
1 hour ago

Alici Oyster Bar, the seafood-focused Italian restaurant in the Midtown Promenade shopping center, has closed after a little more than four years in business.

Chef and owner Pat Pascarella announced the closure around midday Tuesday.

“After a lot of thought, we’ve decided to close this chapter and say goodbye to Alici as you know it,” Pascarella said in a social media statement.

Alici, which means anchovy in Italian, opened in December 2021 with a menu and design inspired by the Amalfi Coast. The restaurant took over the space formerly occupied by FROGS Cantina.

RELATED
From 2023: Alici brings elegant simplicity of Italy’s Amalfi Coast to Midtown

This is the second restaurant closure in about eight months for Pascarella’s Porchetta Group; Bastone, the west Midtown Italian restaurant known for its house-made mozzarella, shut down in May 2025. The Porchetta Group continues to operate three locations of Grana, a more casual concept serving pizza, and Pascarella’s first independent, Atlanta-area restaurant, the White Bull in Decatur.

Unlike the closure of Bastone, the Porchetta Group has retained control of Alici’s space, Pascarella confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The restaurant will be transformed, though Pascarella said he was not ready to share the group’s plans.

“We’re already hard at work on something new — something that reflects where I am now as a chef and as a person,” Pascarella said in his statement.

RELATED
More than 30 diverse, walkable restaurants mapped in Midtown Atlanta

Bar Pilar, a cocktail bar within Alici, was temporarily shuttered as well, according to Pascarella’s statement.

“Bar Pilar will also be taking a short pause — not a goodbye, just a temporary closure for updates and a refreshed, exciting new version we can’t wait to share with you,” Pascarella said.

931 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-876-1000, theporchettagroup.com.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter and restaurant critic for the Food & Dining team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer with a focus on food and restaurants, he joined the AJC full-time in January 2021, first covering breaking news. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

More Stories

The Latest

El Tesoro

New year shakes up metro Atlanta dining scene, and more local restaurant happenings

‘Musty’ Atlanta water creates pain point for metro area restaurants

RESTAURANT REVIEW

Cocktail bar Mistora misses the point in Piedmont Heights neighborhood

Keep Reading

New year shakes up metro Atlanta dining scene, and more local restaurant happenings

Cocktail bar Mistora misses the point in Piedmont Heights neighborhood

Resolve to support local restaurants in 2026

Featured

Governer Kemp Hurricane Ian Updates
POLITICALLY GEORGIA

US Senate confirms Georgia general after bipartisan push from Kemp, Warnock

Five quick takes from Falcons president Matt Ryan’s news conference

As Georgians push back on data centers, Microsoft pitches local benefits