Food & Dining New Funwoody restaurant, World Cup Popsicle flavors and more from Atlanta’s food scene Hartsfield-Jackson was also recognized as one of America’s best airports for its cuisine. A variety of menu items from Stable Comfort Food and Cocktails in Dunwoody. (Courtesy of Stable Comfort Food and Cocktails)

By Henri Hollis 46 minutes ago Share

Dunwoody welcomed both a new restaurant and a new tea room, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was recognized for its food, a local purveyor of sweet treats announced new flavors for the World Cup and more of this week’s happenings from the metro Atlanta food and dining scene. The Stable menu will focus on updated, lighter versions of Southern comfort food, like buttermilk fried chicken. (Courtesy of Stable Comfort Food and Cocktails)

Stable takes over from Steak & Grace Stable Comfort Food and Cocktails, a new Southern restaurant, has joined the fun in Dunwoody Village. The new restaurant took over the space formerly occupied by Steak & Grace. It’s the latest concept created by David Abes, founder of Funwoody Restaurants and DASH Hospitality. The Funwoody lineup already includes four restaurants in the Dunwoody Village development: Barn Booze and Bites, Good Vibes Ice Cream Shop, Message in a Bottle and Morty’s Meat Supply. RELATED Steak & Grace closes in Dunwoody, replaced by Southern comfort food eatery “The concept is rooted in Southern style — familiar, approachable, and designed for the neighborhood,” Abes said in a press statement. “We wanted to create a place that feels comforting, ingredient-driven, and welcoming.” The idea behind the cuisine is Southern classics with a “lighter touch,” according to a news release. The menu will include items like the Southern Lazy Susan grazing board, BBQ pulled-pork dumplings, buttermilk-fried Springer Mountain chicken and Georgia mountain trout.

A personal-sized pecan pie dessert from Stable in Dunwoody. (Courtesy of Stable Comfort Food and Cocktails)

The bar will focus on spirits from the Southeast and an All-American wine list. Later this spring, Stable will open an elaborate covered patio inspired by a luxury horse barn, the announcement said, complete with chandeliers, an outdoor bar and climate control for year-round dining. Stable first opened its doors Thursday night and will begin taking reservations Monday. The restaurants will be open Tuesday-Sunday from 4-10 p.m. 1317 Dunwoody Village Pkwy., Dunwoody. 470-709-4304, stabledunwoody.com View this post on Instagram A post shared by King of Pops (@kingofpops)

World Cup Popsicle flavors King of Pops is launching a range of Popsicle flavors inspired by the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the local company announced on social media this week. Calling the new product lineup “one of our most ambitious projects to date,” the Popsicle maker will debut flavor combinations that reference the cultures of each country whose national team will play in Atlanta. Here’s the list of all the forthcoming Popsicle flavors: Spain — tinto de verano: This Spanish cocktail’s name means “red wine of summer”; it traditionally features a mixture of red wine and citrusy soda.

This Spanish cocktail’s name means “red wine of summer”; it traditionally features a mixture of red wine and citrusy soda. Saudi Arabia — halawa : A dense, crumbly, tahini-based sweet popular throughout the Middle East.

: A dense, crumbly, tahini-based sweet popular throughout the Middle East. Cape Verde — doce de coco : A chewy Cape Verdean sweet made from simmering shredded coconut in sugar water and sometimes regional spices like cinnamon.

: A chewy Cape Verdean sweet made from simmering shredded coconut in sugar water and sometimes regional spices like cinnamon. Morocco — Moroccan mint tea : The classic mint tea enjoyed at nearly every social gathering in the North African country.

: The classic mint tea enjoyed at nearly every social gathering in the North African country. South Africa — granadilla and naartjie : A combination of two tropical fruits native to South Africa that are often paired together, very similar to passionfruit and oranges.

: A combination of two tropical fruits native to South Africa that are often paired together, very similar to passionfruit and oranges. Haiti — ji korosol : Juice or a smoothie-like drink from the native korosol fruit, also known as soursop.

: Juice or a smoothie-like drink from the native korosol fruit, also known as soursop. Uzbekistan — kompot : A traditional Uzbek drink made from simmering dried fruit like apples, apricots and plums with water and sugar.

: A traditional Uzbek drink made from simmering dried fruit like apples, apricots and plums with water and sugar. United States — stars and stripes: No specifics have been released about this flavor. “Soon there will be giveaways, activation, and some more news surrounding these new pops, so keep your eyes peeled,” the company said in the announcement.

King of Pops has not revealed when the flavors will become available, but the World Cup begins in Atlanta on June 15. Multiple locations. kingofpops.com Planes come into land at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport amid the ongoing partial goverment shutdown. Monday, March 23, 2026 (Ben Hendren for the AJC) ATL airport recognized for food selection Hartsfield-Jackson was declared one of the best airports in the U.S. for its culinary offerings by Food & Wine magazine this week. The world’s busiest airport was ranked 4th on the top-10 list, released as part of the publication’s 2026 Global Tastemakers honors. LaGuardia Airport in New York took the top spot; the Northeastern hub recently completed a multiyear renovation that transformed its offerings. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and Denver International Airport in Colorado, numbers two and three on the list, respectively, were the other airports listed above Atlanta’s.

Other times of interest: DoorDash introduced drone delivery in Locust Grove this week through a company called Wing

BOCA, a Mexican gastropub in Summerhill, was sold to new owners this week, according to local restaurant brokerage the Schumacher Group

The hospitality group behind Buena Vida Tapas & Sol and Chicheria will open a new restaurant in Alpharetta The rounded bar at Ikara, a new fine-dining Indian restaurant in Atlantic Station. (Andrew Thomas Lee, courtesy of Ikara) New restaurant openings Ikara, a fine-dining Indian restaurant from chef Yugal Sharma, opened Friday in Atlantic Station. Though it debuted with a typical, a la carte service style, Sharma plans to offer a nine-course progressive tasting menu in the future. 361 17th St. NW, Atlanta. 678-904-0313, ikararestaurant.com Le Faucheur Tearoom, a boutique, European-style tea room, opened in Dunwoody earlier this week, owner Valerie Fatemi announced. The brick-and-mortar location builds off Fatemi’s mobile tea service, The Cheeky TeaCup, which has served tea at hundreds of private events around metro Atlanta, she said.