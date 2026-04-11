Dunwoody welcomed both a new restaurant and a new tea room, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was recognized for its food, a local purveyor of sweet treats announced new flavors for the World Cup and more of this week’s happenings from the metro Atlanta food and dining scene.
New Funwoody restaurant, World Cup Popsicle flavors and more from Atlanta’s food scene
Stable takes over from Steak & Grace
Stable Comfort Food and Cocktails, a new Southern restaurant, has joined the fun in Dunwoody Village.
The new restaurant took over the space formerly occupied by Steak & Grace. It’s the latest concept created by David Abes, founder of Funwoody Restaurants and DASH Hospitality. The Funwoody lineup already includes four restaurants in the Dunwoody Village development: Barn Booze and Bites, Good Vibes Ice Cream Shop, Message in a Bottle and Morty’s Meat Supply.
“The concept is rooted in Southern style — familiar, approachable, and designed for the neighborhood,” Abes said in a press statement. “We wanted to create a place that feels comforting, ingredient-driven, and welcoming.”
The idea behind the cuisine is Southern classics with a “lighter touch,” according to a news release. The menu will include items like the Southern Lazy Susan grazing board, BBQ pulled-pork dumplings, buttermilk-fried Springer Mountain chicken and Georgia mountain trout.
The bar will focus on spirits from the Southeast and an All-American wine list.
Later this spring, Stable will open an elaborate covered patio inspired by a luxury horse barn, the announcement said, complete with chandeliers, an outdoor bar and climate control for year-round dining.
Stable first opened its doors Thursday night and will begin taking reservations Monday. The restaurants will be open Tuesday-Sunday from 4-10 p.m.
1317 Dunwoody Village Pkwy., Dunwoody. 470-709-4304, stabledunwoody.com
World Cup Popsicle flavors
King of Pops is launching a range of Popsicle flavors inspired by the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the local company announced on social media this week.
Calling the new product lineup “one of our most ambitious projects to date,” the Popsicle maker will debut flavor combinations that reference the cultures of each country whose national team will play in Atlanta.
Here’s the list of all the forthcoming Popsicle flavors:
- Spain — tinto de verano: This Spanish cocktail’s name means “red wine of summer”; it traditionally features a mixture of red wine and citrusy soda.
- Saudi Arabia — halawa: A dense, crumbly, tahini-based sweet popular throughout the Middle East.
- Cape Verde — doce de coco: A chewy Cape Verdean sweet made from simmering shredded coconut in sugar water and sometimes regional spices like cinnamon.
- Morocco — Moroccan mint tea: The classic mint tea enjoyed at nearly every social gathering in the North African country.
- South Africa — granadilla and naartjie: A combination of two tropical fruits native to South Africa that are often paired together, very similar to passionfruit and oranges.
- Haiti — ji korosol: Juice or a smoothie-like drink from the native korosol fruit, also known as soursop.
- Uzbekistan — kompot: A traditional Uzbek drink made from simmering dried fruit like apples, apricots and plums with water and sugar.
- United States — stars and stripes: No specifics have been released about this flavor.
“Soon there will be giveaways, activation, and some more news surrounding these new pops, so keep your eyes peeled,” the company said in the announcement.
King of Pops has not revealed when the flavors will become available, but the World Cup begins in Atlanta on June 15.
Multiple locations. kingofpops.com
ATL airport recognized for food selection
Hartsfield-Jackson was declared one of the best airports in the U.S. for its culinary offerings by Food & Wine magazine this week. The world’s busiest airport was ranked 4th on the top-10 list, released as part of the publication’s 2026 Global Tastemakers honors.
LaGuardia Airport in New York took the top spot; the Northeastern hub recently completed a multiyear renovation that transformed its offerings. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and Denver International Airport in Colorado, numbers two and three on the list, respectively, were the other airports listed above Atlanta’s.
Other times of interest:
- DoorDash introduced drone delivery in Locust Grove this week through a company called Wing
- BOCA, a Mexican gastropub in Summerhill, was sold to new owners this week, according to local restaurant brokerage the Schumacher Group
- The hospitality group behind Buena Vida Tapas & Sol and Chicheria will open a new restaurant in Alpharetta
New restaurant openings
Ikara, a fine-dining Indian restaurant from chef Yugal Sharma, opened Friday in Atlantic Station. Though it debuted with a typical, a la carte service style, Sharma plans to offer a nine-course progressive tasting menu in the future.
361 17th St. NW, Atlanta. 678-904-0313, ikararestaurant.com
Le Faucheur Tearoom, a boutique, European-style tea room, opened in Dunwoody earlier this week, owner Valerie Fatemi announced. The brick-and-mortar location builds off Fatemi’s mobile tea service, The Cheeky TeaCup, which has served tea at hundreds of private events around metro Atlanta, she said.
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE, Dunwoody. lefaucheurtearoom.com
Restaurant closing
Bar Ti Amo, an Italian restaurant and espresso bar in Buckhead, has closed. It’s not clear when the restaurant shut down; news of the closure was shared by a reader and confirmed by the AJC.