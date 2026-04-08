DoorDash launches drone delivery in metro Atlanta

DoorDash is bringing drone delivery to a select area in metro Atlanta. (Courtesy of DoorDash and Wing)

The service is offered in Locust Grove, but DoorDash hopes to expand, a spokesperson says.

The service is offered in Locust Grove, but DoorDash hopes to expand, a spokesperson says.

Delivery app DoorDash said Wednesday it is launching drone delivery service in Locust Grove, roughly 35 miles southeast of downtown.

Takeout food can now arrive by air in one metro Atlanta city.

It marks DoorDash’s first time offering the service in metro Atlanta. The company has partnered with drone provider Wing, owned by Google parent company Alphabet.

DoorDash and Wing have placed their drone hub at the Tanger Outlets shopping center off I-75. Homes within about 4 miles are eligible for drone delivery from nearby restaurants including Molinos Mexican Grill, Koji Japanese Steakhouse and Sabrosos Mexican Restaurant, according to an announcement.

“By bringing our Wing partnership to a new city, we’re helping local merchants reach more consumers while improving speed and reliability,” Harrison Shih, head of the DoorDash drone program, said in the news release.

Delivery is expected to take as little as 20 minutes. Eligible customers will see a drone icon in the DoorDash app. The delivery fee is currently waived. DoorDash didn’t say how much the drone service may cost in the future.