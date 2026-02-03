Restaurant churn slows in January with more openings than closings

January was a net-positive month for the metro Atlanta restaurant scene, though the rate of churn slowed with 11 new restaurant openings against seven closures. Bar Lewis joined its already-popular sister restaurant, Lewis Barbecue, in Ansley Mall, but the Cabbagetown neighborhood was finally forced to say goodbye to its beloved Agave.
Restaurant openings
& Cheese, a specialty grilled cheese sandwich restaurant, held a grand opening Jan. 17, according to a news release.
Bar Lewis opened Jan. 31 in Ansley Mall, across the walkway from pitmaster John Lewis’ main restaurant, Lewis Barbecue. Both spaces face the Atlanta Beltline’s Northeast Trail. Bar Lewis includes a 60-foot bar with couches, lounge areas, additional tables and patio seating. The interiors are styled after a “Texas dance hall,” Lewis said in a previous interview, with colorful patterns and vintage decorations.
Cuevacía, an Oaxacan and Northern Mexican restaurant, has booth seating built into the wall to look like grottos. (Courtesy of Bryce France)
Cuevacía, which means empty cave or empty tomb, opened in Midtown Atlanta’s Colony Square on Jan. 27. The interior of Cuevacía, an Oaxacan and Northern Mexican restaurant, has been transformed from a light and bright fast-casual sushi restaurant into a moodily lit, stone-walled cavern with arched grottos meant for intimate dinners and cocktails.
The restaurant will serve brunch, lunch and dinner with lunch launching several weeks after opening. Executive chef Christopher Smith and chef de cuisine Aaron Paik are handling kitchen duties.
Dos Caminos opened in late January in Midtown, representatives for the restaurant announced. The restaurant will serve Mexico City-inspired fare as well as cocktails in the space formerly occupied by the Oceanaire Seafood Room.
Ruki’s Kitchen has opened at Switchman Hall in Peoplestown with a menu of Ethiopian cuisine. (Courtesy of Anitra Isler)
Ruki’s Kitchen opened Jan. 10 in Switchman Hall, the new food hall that debuted in Atlanta’s Peoplestown neighborhood. Chef Ali Lemma’s Ethiopian restaurant is similar to what was offered at his pop-ups, with a mix of steak, salmon and chicken tibs — which Lemma likened to the “Ethiopian version of fajitas” — along with injera and veggie sides.
Regulars line up outside of Agave before it opens on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, in Atlanta. The beloved Southwestern restaurant has served its last meal. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Restaurant closings
Agave closed Jan. 31 after about 25 years in business in Cabbagetown. The beloved Southwestern restaurant was packed with regulars mourning its closure in the months leading up to its final dinner service.
Alici Oyster Bar, the seafood-focused Italian restaurant in the Midtown Promenade shopping center, has closed after a little more than four years in business. Chef and owner Pat Pascarella announced the closure Jan. 13.
“After a lot of thought, we’ve decided to close this chapter and say goodbye to Alici as you know it,” Pascarella said in a social media statement.
Alici Oyster Bar, the seafood-focused Italian restaurant in the Midtown Promenade shopping center, has closed. (Courtesy of Paula Pontes)
Academy Bar permanently closed in Alpharetta in early January.
McCormick & Schmick’s at The Center in downtown Atlanta shut down after New Year’s Eve to make way for its sister concept, Mastro’s Ocean Club, a move first reported in August by Tomorrow’s News Today. Both chains are owned by Landry’s, the restaurant giant based in Houston, Texas.
Steak & Grace, a casual steakhouse in Dunwoody, closed in late January. (Courtesy of Brandon Amato/Steak & Grace)
Henri Hollis is a reporter and restaurant critic for the Food & Dining team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer with a focus on food and restaurants, he joined the AJC full-time in January 2021, first covering breaking news. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.
