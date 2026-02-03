Food & Dining Restaurant churn slows in January with more openings than closings New spots outpaced shutdowns across metro Atlanta’s dining landscape. Cuevacía, which means empty cave or empty tomb, opened in Midtown Atlanta’s Colony Square on Jan. 27. (Courtesy of Bryce France)

January was a net-positive month for the metro Atlanta restaurant scene, though the rate of churn slowed with 11 new restaurant openings against seven closures. Bar Lewis joined its already-popular sister restaurant, Lewis Barbecue, in Ansley Mall, but the Cabbagetown neighborhood was finally forced to say goodbye to its beloved Agave. Restaurant openings & Cheese, a specialty grilled cheese sandwich restaurant, held a grand opening Jan. 17, according to a news release.

2899 N. Druid Hills Road, Atlanta. 404-985-1091, boboizakaya.com.

Casa Bembé, a new Cuban restaurant, opened the first week of January in Buckhead at the Tuxedo Festival development, Tomorrow’s News Today reported. 3655 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 470-312-2126, instagram.com/casa.bembé. Cuevacía, an Oaxacan and Northern Mexican restaurant, has booth seating built into the wall to look like grottos. (Courtesy of Bryce France) Cuevacía, which means empty cave or empty tomb, opened in Midtown Atlanta’s Colony Square on Jan. 27. The interior of Cuevacía, an Oaxacan and Northern Mexican restaurant, has been transformed from a light and bright fast-casual sushi restaurant into a moodily lit, stone-walled cavern with arched grottos meant for intimate dinners and cocktails. The restaurant will serve brunch, lunch and dinner with lunch launching several weeks after opening. Executive chef Christopher Smith and chef de cuisine Aaron Paik are handling kitchen duties.

1201 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. cuevacia.com. D’Juan’s Bistro, a New Orleans-themed restaurant, reopened in Smyrna on Jan. 19, the restaurant announced on social media. 4500 W. Village Place SE, Smyrna. 470-552-2153, djuans.com. Dos Caminos opened in late January in Midtown, representatives for the restaurant announced. The restaurant will serve Mexico City-inspired fare as well as cocktails in the space formerly occupied by the Oceanaire Seafood Room. 1100 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-912-2986, doscaminos.com.

RELATED From appetizer to dessert, 4 dishes to try this February Grindhouse Killer Burgers opened a new location on Atlanta’s Upper Westside on Jan. 14. 1221 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. 470-516-6067, grindhouseburgers.com. Haraz Coffee House opened in Midtown on Jan. 17 with a ribbon-cutting celebration, the shop shared on Instagram. 930 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 404-748-1084, harazcoffeehouse.com. Ruki’s Kitchen has opened at Switchman Hall in Peoplestown with a menu of Ethiopian cuisine. (Courtesy of Anitra Isler)

Ruki’s Kitchen opened Jan. 10 in Switchman Hall, the new food hall that debuted in Atlanta’s Peoplestown neighborhood. Chef Ali Lemma’s Ethiopian restaurant is similar to what was offered at his pop-ups, with a mix of steak, salmon and chicken tibs — which Lemma likened to the “Ethiopian version of fajitas” — along with injera and veggie sides. 1161 Ridge Ave. SW, Atlanta. instagram.com/rukiskitchenatl. Saffron Darbar Indian Cuisine opened in Sandy Springs in the first half of January, Rough Draft Atlanta reported. 5975 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 762-453-2037, saffrondarbar.com. Regulars line up outside of Agave before it opens on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, in Atlanta. The beloved Southwestern restaurant has served its last meal. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)