Steak & Grace closes in Dunwoody, replaced by Southern comfort food eatery

{S}table, a new comfort food eatery from David Abes, founder of Funwoody Restaurants and Dash Hospitality Group , will open in its place in the spring.

Restaurateur Barry Mills opened Steak and Grace last summer in the Dunwoody Village development at 1317 Dunwoody Village Parkway. Mills, who also owns Big B’s Fish Joint in Sandy Springs, debuted the restaurant to offer an alternative to the traditional steakhouse experience, something more relaxed and approachable to serve as a “neighborhood gathering place.”

Steak and Grace, which featured steak and other dishes, has closed in Dunwoody Village. (Courtesy of Brandon Amato/Steak and Grace)

It joined several steakhouses in the Dunwoody and Perimeter Mall area, including McKendrick’s Steak House, Joey D’s Oak Room and the Capital Grille. Mills said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he sold the restaurant to Abes and is “proud of what the team built this past year and excited to see what David does with the space.”

{S}table is set to open in April with a menu of Southern comfort foods, Abes said. He was inspired by longtime Atlanta staple Horseradish Grill, a Southern restaurant that closed in 2020 and was replaced by the Chastain. Abes felt like there wasn’t much like it in Dunwoody.