Steak & Grace closes in Dunwoody, replaced by Southern comfort food eatery

Dunwoody steakhouse Steak & Grace has closed after less than a year of business.
{S}table, a new comfort food eatery from David Abes, founder of Funwoody Restaurants and Dash Hospitality Group, will open in its place in the spring.
Restaurateur Barry Mills opened Steak and Grace last summer in the Dunwoody Village development at 1317 Dunwoody Village Parkway. Mills, who also owns Big B’s Fish Joint in Sandy Springs, debuted the restaurant to offer an alternative to the traditional steakhouse experience, something more relaxed and approachable to serve as a “neighborhood gathering place.”
It joined several steakhouses in the Dunwoody and Perimeter Mall area, including McKendrick’s Steak House, Joey D’s Oak Room and the Capital Grille. Mills said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he sold the restaurant to Abes and is “proud of what the team built this past year and excited to see what David does with the space.”
{S}table is set to open in April with a menu of Southern comfort foods, Abes said. He was inspired by longtime Atlanta staple Horseradish Grill, a Southern restaurant that closed in 2020 and was replaced by the Chastain. Abes felt like there wasn’t much like it in Dunwoody.
Culinary director Camron Woods is leading the restaurant and will debut offerings like the Southern lazy Susan, a charcuterie board on a lazy Susan featuring pimento cheese, Georgia Gouda, smoked duck, country ham and benne seed crackers.
Other offerings include barbecue pulled pork dumplings with chow chow and garlic chili-crisp; a buttermilk biscuit and sweet cornbread basket served with apricot pepper jelly and sorghum butter; buttermilk fried Springer Mountain chicken with smashed potatoes and gravy; slow-roasted pork chop with apple cider glaze; and twin whole-roasted quail with cornbread stuffing.
The beverage program will feature cocktails like a sorghum old-fashioned; an Atlanta Sazerac with peach bitters, rye, cane syrup and an absinthe rinse; and the restaurant’s take on a mint julep called the George gold. The wine list will feature American producers.
Abes said the restaurant’s interior will be remodeled to make it feel “more homey” with some “Southern flair.” Abes will harness the expansive patio by covering and heating it so that it looks a bit like a stable, he said. There will be lounge furniture, TVs, a fireplace and chandeliers.
The restaurant’s name is a play on Abes’ other nearby concept, Bar{n} booze {n} bites. {S}table is conveniently located across the parking lot from Bar{n} and Abes’ other buzzy Funwoody Restaurants, including Message in a Bottle, Morty’s Meat and Supply, food truck Yoffi and Good Vibes Ice Cream.