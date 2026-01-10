Food & Dining New year shakes up metro Atlanta dining scene, and more local restaurant happenings This week in metro Atlanta’s dining scene, restaurants rebounded with several new openings and announcements. The patio at El Tesoro. (Courtesy of Lee + White)

This week in metro Atlanta’s dining scene, restaurants rebounded with several new openings and announcements. Plus, multiple restaurants announced expanded hours, an Ethiopian pop-up opened in a new food hall, and a local pizza brand announced it would soon be available in the Costco freezer aisle. An aerial view of the Lee + White development in Atlanta's West End neighborhood (Courtesy of Lee + White)

Restaurant reshuffle After 2025 ended with a long list of restaurant closures in metro Atlanta, the dining scene quickly bounced back with more openings and announcements. But there has also been a variety of other moves and transactions that have shuffled up Atlanta’s restaurant industry. The triumphant revival of Eats at Wild Heaven Beer’s West End taproom was announced this week, but the move was predicated on El Tesoro, another beloved casual restaurant, vacating the space. The patio at El Tesoro. (Courtesy of Lee + White) El Tesoro won’t be going far; the Mexican restaurant is taking over another large space in the Lee + White development formerly occupied by Best End Brewing, according to a news release. The 8,600-square-foot outpost is set to open in March.

“We’ve been very successful in our collaboration with Wild Heaven West End, with so much goodwill from the local residents, and now we are both ready for the next phase,” Alan Raines, owner of El Tesoro, said in a press statement. “We’re excited to expand into a permanent space at Lee + White that gives us the opportunity to grow for years to come.”

Last weekend, Ponce City Market said goodbye to both of chef Guy Wong’s restaurants, Miso Ko and Ton Ton Ramen, Tomorrow’s News Today reported. Just days later, the development announced that those spaces would be taken over by chef Sean Park and co-owner Justin Lim, where they will open new locations of already-established restaurants Norifish and Okiboru. Downtown, McCormick & Schmick’s at the Center shut down after New Year’s Eve to make way for its sister concept, Mastro’s Ocean Club, a move first reported in August by Tomorrow’s News Today. Both chains are owned by Landry’s, the restaurant giant based in Houston, Texas. A conceptual rendering of a new Ted's Montana Grill approved to be built on Marietta Square. (Courtesy of Marietta Historic Board of Review) In other chain restaurant news, Ted’s Montana Grill has pulled the plug on its plans to open on Marietta Square, the Marietta Daily Journal reported. The company cited locals’ negative reactions to the announcement as the reason for canceling the new restaurant location. The new Ted’s Montana Grill would have filled a space on the square once referred to as the “Marietta Mudhole,” and the restaurant was approved by Marietta’s Historic Board of Review a little more than three months ago. RELATED Ted’s Montana Grill will fill gap on Marietta Square, and more from metro Atlanta’s restaurant scene A much smaller, local chain restaurant has been listed for sale, capping one of the Atlanta restaurant scene’s most successful transitions from food truck to brick-and-mortar business. All three locations of Yumbii, known for its fusion of Korean and Tex-Mex, are for sale at $200,000 apiece, according to the Schumacher Group, a local restaurant brokerage.

Owner Carson Young started Yumbii as a food truck in 2010. After finding popularity with Yumbii’s food truck, Young opened his first permanent location in Buckhead in 2017. Though the original location has since closed, Yumbii still operates three restaurants in Midtown, Toco Hill and Westside Atlanta, as well as its food truck and catering business. Ruki's Kitchen has opened at Switchman Hall in Peoplestown with a menu of Ethiopian cuisine. (Courtesy of Anitra Isler) Ruki’s Kitchen opens brick-and-mortar at Switchman Hall Chef Ali Lemma’s Ethiopian restaurant opens today in a brick-and-mortar space after nearly two years of pop-ups around Atlanta. Ruki’s Kitchen resides in Switchman Hall, the new food hall debuting in Atlanta’s Peoplestown neighborhood at 1161 Ridge Ave. SW. Lemma’s brick-and-mortar menu is similar to what was offered at his pop-ups, with a mix of steak, salmon and chicken tibs, which Lemma likened to the “Ethiopian version of fajitas,” along with injera and veggie sides. While Ruki’s Kitchen isn’t a fusion restaurant, Lemma does offer two types of chicken wings rubbed in a mixture of Ethiopian or lemon pepper spices. Ruki's Kitchen has opened at Switchman Hall in Peoplestown with a menu of Ethiopian cuisine. (Courtesy of Anitra Isler)

By nature of the cuisine, there are plenty of vegan and gluten-free options. Lemma left a career in banking to pursue his passion of cooking. He created Ruki’s Kitchen, which is named after his mother, to share traditional Ethiopian cuisine in an environment influenced by Atlanta’s culture. “You will be here eating injera and hearing trap music play,” Lemma said. The past several years of building Ruki’s Kitchen have been a grind, from launching in one food hall in East Atlanta to transitioning into a pop-up at other restaurants and events where uncontrollable variables like weather and turnout could affect the business. But several years ago, Lemma traded in a corporate career for the culinary world because it brings him more day-to-day satisfaction than his previous job ever could.

“I truly enjoy the art of it. I enjoy the discipline. I enjoy the grind,” Lemma said. “So I think food for me and cooking is my way of giving you a piece of me.” Ruki’s Kitchen is open noon-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. 1161 Ridge Ave. SW, Atlanta. instagram.com/rukiskitchenatl Other items of interest Antico Pizza Napoletana’s line of frozen pizzas, Antico Casa, will soon be available at Costco stores in Atlanta and across the Southeast, the restaurant announced. The official launch date has not been released, but an Antico representative said the pizzas would be available in stores later this month. littleitalia.com/antico

Chef Pattie Lawlertratana, owner of Bangkok Thai Atlanta. (Courtesy of O'Kelly Marketing Co.) Bangkok Thai Restaurant, which claims the title of Atlanta’s oldest Thai restaurant, will celebrate its 49th anniversary later this month. The Midtown restaurant will hold a weekendlong celebration beginning Friday, Jan. 16. Customers are invited to celebrate with a selection of anniversary cocktails priced at $4.90 apiece, 20% off special anniversary dishes and $5 Thai boat noodles during brunch. 1492 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-874-2514, bangkokthaiatl.com Christophe Truchet, a native of France, was hired as the new chef de cuisine at Brasserie Margot and Bar Margot in Midtown's Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta. (Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta) The Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta has hired a new chef de cuisine for its restaurants, Brasserie Margot and Bar Margot, according to a news release. Chef Christophe Truchet, a French native, has worked at fine dining restaurants around France and in hotels in Dubai and the United States. He will lead the Midtown hotel’s culinary program day-to-day.

75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-9898, fourseasons.com Mirae, the modern Korean restaurant in Brookhaven, expanded its menu and hours in January, a little more than three months after its debut. (Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee/Mirae) Mirae, the modern Korean restaurant in Brookhaven, has expanded both its menu and opening hours, its owners announced in a news release. Mirae debuted in October with a limited dinner menu served only three nights a week. Moving forward, the restaurant will be open for dinner Tuesday-Thursday from 5-10 p.m., and Friday-Saturday from 5-11 p.m. 1350 Dresden Drive, Brookhaven. 470-355-6221, miraeatl.com Vice Steak Bar in Milton has introduced Sunday brunch thanks to frequent customer requests, according to a news release. The new service will be available Sundays from 11 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., featuring hearty options like steak and eggs, bangers and hash, Belgian waffles and some Southern classics like sausage and gravy.

3000 Heritage Walk, Alpharetta. 678-974-0940, vicesteakbar.com Chef Yugal Sharma of Ikara, the forthcoming Indian fine dining restaurant at the Twelve Hotel Midtown at Atlantic Station. (Courtesy of Ikara) Restaurant announcements Ikara, an Indian fine dining restaurant, will open later this year at the Twelve Midtown Hotel at Atlantic Station, according to a news release. Chef Yugal Sharma will present two distinct service styles: an a la carte menu in the main dining room and an intimate chef’s tasting experience in a separate, dedicated space. The restaurant has not yet announced an opening date. 361 17th St. NW, Atlanta. ikararestaurant.com F1 Arcade will serve a menu of "globally inspired dishes." March 14, 2025 (Courtesy of F1 Arcade)

F1 Arcade Atlanta, the west Midtown eatertainment venue, will open Feb. 6, according to Formula 1. The 15,500-square-foot space will feature 68 full-motion racing simulators, in addition to a highly stylized design and a globally inspired menu. Reservations will open Jan. 15. 1115 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-737-3131, f1arcade.com Rosetta Bakery will open its second Atlanta-area location Jan. 19, according to a news release. The Miami-based Italian bakery has taken a space in Dunwoody’s High Street development and will feature both indoor and outdoor seating. Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch will celebrate the opening with a ribbon cutting Jan. 24 at 3 p.m. highstreetatlanta.com Haraz Coffee House will open in Midtown on Jan. 17 with a ribbon-cutting celebration, the shop announced on Instagram.

930 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 404-748-1084, harazcoffeehouse.com The Savory Gourmet Market will open a new location in downtown Roswell on Jan. 22, according to a news release. The shop is known for its fully cooked meals using wholesome ingredients, as well as a selection of allergen-friendly food products. 1002 Canton St., Roswell. 770-255-0552, savorygourmetmarket.com New restaurant openings Bobo Izakaya, a Japanese restaurant offering private tatami rooms, has opened in the Toco Hill Shopping Center, the restaurant announced on social media. 2899 N. Druid Hills Road, Atlanta. 404-985-1091, boboizakaya.com