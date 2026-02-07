Food & Dining New restaurants coming to Atlanta airport and more from the metro dining scene Plus, Marietta native wins award for cider making, and a popular downtown nightclub is closing after 12 years. Southern Farms Market is one of several new restaurants opening at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport this spring, according to restaurant operator Paradies Lagardere. (Courtesy of Paradies Lagardere)

In this week’s metro Atlanta food and dining news, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announces new dining concepts, a popular Atlanta pizza restaurant will sell frozen pizzas at Costco, a Caribbean-inspired restaurant chain is closing all of its locations and more. Food Network star Duff Goldman at his first restaurant, Duff's Deli + Market, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Courtesy of JLC Communications)

New dining options at ATL airport Multiple new dining options will land at Hartsfield-Jackson in the coming months in anticipation of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including a celebrity chef-backed takeaway counter holding its opening celebrations this week. Food Network star Duff Goldman will hold a ribbon-cutting at Duff’s Deli + Market on Feb. 11. The restaurant, which first opened in December, serves both savory and sweet food items in Concourse C. Airport restaurant operator Paradies Lagardere also announced several new concepts planned before the June start date of the World Cup. The new openings will include well-known local pizza chain Antico Pizza Napoletana, which also debuted its line of frozen pizzas at retail stores this week (more on that below). Paradies Lagardere shared few details about the other restaurants planned, but they will include Southern Farms Market, Local Green and a new Starbucks location.

Gocha Hawkins, the owners of Gocha's Tapas Bar and Gocha's Breakfast Bar. (Courtesy of Gocha's Tapas Bar)

More new restaurants planned at Atlantic Station Atlantic Station announced two additional restaurants coming to its lineup this year, joining the highly anticipated new location of classic soul food restaurant Busy Bee Cafe. The first newly announced restaurant to open will be Gocha’s All Day, from local hairstylist, restaurateur and TV personality Gocha Hawkins. Hawkins, a star of WE TV’s Bold & Bougie, already runs two locations of Gocha’s Breakfast Bar and a food truck called Gocha’s Tapas Bar. RELATED WE-TV’s ‘Bold & Bougie’ reality show features exes of Ne-Yo, Usher Gocha’s All Day will combine the two concepts under one roof. The new restaurant’s signature dishes will include chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits and a selection of tapas-style menu items. The restaurant will also have a full beverage program. The second new restaurant coming to Atlantic Station is planned for the summer: Atlanta’s next location of Playa Bowls, the health-focused, fast-casual franchise. It will be the 14th Georgia location for the chain. Other items of interest Atlanta pizza restaurant Antico has released a frozen margherita pizza available in Costco locations throughout the Southeast. (Courtesy of Antico Pizza Napoletana)

Antico Pizza Napoletana, Atlanta’s popular Neapolitan pizza restaurant, has launched a frozen pizza line available in Costco stores across the Southeast. “Antico Casa” will be available in more than 80 stores including Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee and North Carolina, according to a news release. Antico Casa uses the restaurant’s same methods and ingredients to create its margherita two-pack, which can be baked and ready in eight minutes. anticofinefood.com Chloe Muse, a Marietta native and lead cidermaker at Atlanta Hard Cider, was awarded the 2026 Peter Mitchell Award for Educational Excellence by the Cider Institute. The award “recognizes an individual who demonstrates exceptional dedication to professional growth, technical excellence and leadership within the cider industry,” according to a news release. Muse began her career behind Atlanta Hard Cider Company’s taproom bar before moving into production and eventually leading cidermaking operations. “Chloe has a rare ability to combine technical skill with creativity,” Ariel Hunter, production manager at Atlanta Hard Cider Company, said in a news statement. “She pays close attention to the smallest details, asks the right questions, and isn’t afraid to innovate.” Restaurant announcements Xocolatl’s Barrel-Aged Dark Whiskey Bar is a collaboration between Atlanta distillery ASW and Xocolatl Chocolate. (Courtesy of Bailey Garrot)

4687 South Atlanta Road, Atlanta. parisbaguette.com Salted Melon will open in Buckhead with a menu of toasts, salads and coffee. (Courtesy of the Plaid Penguin) Salted Melon Market & Eatery, a Charlotte-based restaurant, will open its first Georgia location in Buckhead on Feb. 11. The counter-service eatery will offer a menu of salads, bowls, sandwiches, smoothies and specialty coffee and teas. The 2,740-square-foot space includes indoor and outdoor seating, according to a news release. 56 E. Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta. saltedmelon.com Yava Kitchen and Brewhouse, a brewery and restaurant, will open in Cumming on Feb. 17. The 8,000-square-foot restaurant will seat up to 300 guests, and it offers a menu of small-batch beers brewed on site, cocktails and a seasonal menu.

3001 Market Place Blvd., Cumming. yava-us.com Taffer’s Tavern, a bar and restaurant from Paramount’s “Bar Rescue” host Jon Taffer, will open in Midtown on Feb. 10. The bar offers a modern take on an “Old-World tavern,” according to a news release, with comfort food, spirit-infused sauces and cocktails like the browned butter bourbon. This will be the third Taffer’s Tavern location since it debuted in 2020 in Alpharetta. 1382 W. Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-975-3047, tafferstavern.com/taffers-tavern PopUp Bagels opened its first Georgia location on the Eastside Beltline on Feb. 6. Read more about the viral bagel chain here. 661 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 858-230-6162, popupbagels.com