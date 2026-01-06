Food & Dining Atlanta’s December restaurant closings far outpace new openings to end year End of 2025 marked by more than 20 restaurant closures. Bully Boy, a Japanese fushion concept near the Eastside Beltline in Atlanta, closed Thursday after seven years. (Courtesy of Mia Yakel)

The last month of 2025 saw more than 20 metro Atlanta restaurants shutter for good, making December one of the only months with more closures than openings. Restaurant openings Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a Mexican-fusion chain, opened its third Georgia location in Johns Creek last month, according to a news release. It serves a menu of burrito combinations like the papi hibachi with hibachi-style steak and shrimp.

10710 State Bridge Road, Johns Creek. 943-231-1041, bubbakoos.com Duff’s Deli + Market, a restaurant and takeaway counter, opened Dec. 8 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to a news release. It is the first restaurant from star baker and Food Network personality Duff Goldman. The menu will lean into savory items inspired by Jewish deli classics. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Concourse C Lewis Barbecue opened Dec. 8, 2025. (Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee/Lewis Barbecue)

Lewis Barbecue, a Central Texas-style barbecue restaurant from pitmaster John Lewis, opened its first Georgia location Dec. 8 along the Atlanta Beltline’s Northeast Trail in Ansley Mall. The Atlanta location off the acclaimed barbecue restaurant will serve a large menu with such offerings as beef brisket, beef ribs, pork ribs, pulled pork, turkey and Texas hot guts sausage, all cooked over Texas oak delivered from Central Texas in several large smokers on the restaurant’s rooftop.

1544 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. lewisbarbecue.com/location/lewis-barbecue-atlanta Mellow Mushroom's revamped downtown Decatur location reopened Dec. 8, 2025. (Courtesy of Mellow Mushroom) Mellow Mushroom returned to downtown Decatur. The revamped location of the metro Atlanta-based pizza chain opened Dec. 8 with a redesigned interior and exterior. The updated restaurant on West Ponce de Leon Avenue also features a new wrinkle: It will be a test location for new menu items before they’re sent out to Mellow Mushroom’s network of more than 160 restaurants. 340 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. mellowmushroom.com Mise en Place Studio, a venue for cooking classes in Roswell, opened in early December, and classes are available to book, according to the business’ Instagram.

603 Atlanta St., Roswell. 470-550-0601, misenplacestudio.com Siena opened near the end of December in Alpharetta in the former Gormania and Seven Seas Mediterranean Cafe space, according to a news release. “Siena combines two of my favorite cuisines: Mediterranean and Italian,” co-owner Aïda Lemma said in a press statement. “Our female Executive Chef, Baba Estavillo, has dubbed our cuisine ‘Meditalian,’ and we are so excited to share her creations with the community later this month!” The new restaurant opened Dec. 20 and offers dinner service Tuesday-Sunday, with a weekend brunch to begin in the new year. 124 Devore Road, Alpharetta. 404-488-3399, sienaatl.com A rendering of Switchman Hall at Terminal South in Peoplestown. (Courtesy of Terminal South) Switchman Hall, the food hall inside the Peoplestown development Terminal South, has opened several of its food stalls. The food hall was announced in 2023. The currently open stalls include Jamaican restaurant Perfect Seasoning, sandwich and acai bowl eatery Staxx, Jase’s Lemonade, Gangster Ramen, the Cream Bubble Lab, Tiger K Hibachi and K Chicken Factory, according to a social media post. More stalls will open throughout the month.

1161 Ridge Ave. SW, Atlanta. terminalsouth.com Trattoria Lucia, a sister restaurant to tapas and cocktail bar Vesper, has opened across the street from Vesper in Glenwood Park with an Italian menu. Reservations can be made online from Vesper’s website. 925 Garrett St. SE, Atlanta. vesperatl.com Wagaya Groceries has opened a second location of its Japanese “mini-market” in Sandy Springs, the business announced on social media last month. 5975 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 404-491-6544, wagayagroceries.com

Alma Cocina Buckhead dining room. (Courtesy) Restaurant closures Alma Cocina’s Buckhead location closed Dec. 20 after six years in business. Fifth Group opened the contemporary Mexican restaurant in the Terminus 100 complex at the corner of Peachtree and Piedmont roads just before the COVID-19 pandemic. Though it survived those initial challenges, business activity in Buckhead “never returned to the same levels because of the remote/hybrid work environment and reduced business travel,” CEO Steve Simon said in a prepared statement. “We just had an unfortunate start out of the gates.” Battle & Brew, a video game and restaurant concept, closed its location at the Battery on Dec. 22 after two years in business, according to an announcement on social media. Its Sandy Springs location will remain open. Bulla Gastrobar was known for Spanish tapas and wine in Midtown Atlanta. (Courtesy) Bulla Gastrobar, a Spanish restaurant in Midtown from the Florida-based Centurion Restaurant Group, shut down in early December, according to Tomorrow’s News Today.

Bully Boy, a Japanese fusion concept near the Eastside Beltline from Concentrics Restaurants, closed on Jan. 1 after seven years of operation, according to a social media post. “While it became a beloved destination for many and earned enthusiastic praise from guests and critics alike, the reality is that the business never reached the level of sustained momentum needed to continue long term,” according to a statement from the restaurant. Chido & Padre’s and the Blind Pig Parlour Bar closed in Buckhead, a representative for Southern Proper Hospitality Group confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The group also shuttered two locations of Tex-Mex restaurant Tin Lizzy’s Cantina in Dunwoody and Avenue at East Cobb, Tomorrow’s News Today first reported. Daddy D'z opened on Memorial Drive in 1993. (Courtesy of Christianah Coker-Jackson) Daddy D’z BBQ Joynt, a classic Atlanta barbecue spot just down the street from Oakland Cemetery, will close at the end of the month, the restaurant’s owner told Channel 2 Action News. The restaurant’s landlord has chosen to sell the property and Daddy D’z will have to be shut down, though owner Christianah Coker-Jackson hopes to find a new location, Channel 2 reported. Falling Rabbit, a seasonal fine dining restaurant in Duluth, has closed after five years of business. The announcement did not cite a reason for its closure. Chef Chuck Woods opened the restaurant at the end of 2020 in mixed-use development Parsons Alley.

Farm Burger, the Georgia-based burger chain, closed its location in Virginia-Highland at the end of December to make way for a new concept from chef Myles Moody and sommelier Rachael Pack of nearby Kinship Butcher & Sundry, the company announced. JavaVino closed in early December in the Poncey-Highland neighborhood to make way for a European-style cafe called At Arbeta, which will continue to serve JavaVino’s coffee. Chef Hector Santiago's tapas bar La Metro closed in December in Ponce City Market. (Courtesy of the Imprints) La Metro, chef Hector Santiago’s Spanish tapas restaurant in Ponce City Market, closed Dec. 31, according to Tomorrow’s News Today. The tiny restaurant opened in late 2024, taking over the former Biltong Bar space. Santiago’s other restaurant in the development, El Super Pan, remains open. Magnolia’s Kitchen & Cocktails, the Sandy Springs restaurant that replaced Under the Cork Tree, closed just before Christmas after about six months in business, Tomorrow’s News Today first reported.

Maverick’s Cantina in Johns Creek has closed its dining room after more than 10 years, though the kitchen remained open for catering orders through the end of the year, according to its website. Piastra Italian Restaurant on Marietta Square has announced it is closing its restaurant concept after 10 years of business to renovate and relaunch as Asher & Rose Modern Grocers, a cafe and grocery concept, according to a news release. It will reopen Jan. 19 with a focus on locally grown, raised and made products. Sugar Shane’s, a local cookie shop, closed its location at Ponce City Market on Dec. 31, according to a social media post by the business. Its Midtown, Kennesaw and Sandy Springs locations will remain open. Taverna, an Italian restaurant from Lombardi Family Concepts, has closed its Buckhead Village location after around eight years of business, Tomorrow’s News Today first reported. The Texas-based restaurant group operates several locations of Taverna in Texas and Akumal, Mexico, but this was the group’s only Atlanta eatery. Thai Restaurant of Sandy Springs in the Hammond Springs Shopping Center has been sold to a new owner in a sale facilitated by Steve Josovitz of Shumacher Group. The buyer, Datta Gajakas, will convert the 1,100-square-foot restaurant into an Indian concept. According to the notice, the sale was initiated because of the owner’s retirement.