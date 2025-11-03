Unconfirmed Michelin Guide restaurant list published before ceremony

The exterior of the Peace Center in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, ahead of the 2025 Michelin Guide American South ceremony. (Mike Jordan for the AJC)

The early release caused confusion and excitement in the restaurant world.

Michelin Guide representatives have not responded to requests for more information about the news release, which appeared on Globe Newswire — the same wire service Michelin used to share announcements about its other guides.

More than eight hours before the ceremony announcing the Michelin Guide’s inaugural American South selections, the list of restaurants earning stars and other accolades appeared online .

The news release, published at 9:30 a.m., is notable for its unusual timing. For the two previous events in Atlanta, the highly secretive Michelin Guide organization shared a news release with the full list of recognized restaurants immediately after the ceremony.

The new Michelin Guide American South includes the preexisting metro Atlanta guide along with Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The rest of Georgia was not considered for the guide.

On Twitter, Asheville-based journalist Jason Sandford wrote, “I just talked to an Asheville chef who tells me that the unverified press release for the Michelin Guide to the American South awards is getting passed around in his chef/restaurant circles, and nobody is sure if it was published by mistake or if it’s inaccurate.”