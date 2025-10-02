Confab aims to bring modern pub ethos to Brookhaven

An indoor/outdoor bar is the central feature of Confab's dining room in Brookhaven. (Courtesy of Niles Bolton/Rand Construction)

It has all the elements of a good neighborhood spot but needs better execution.

Scotch quail eggs lacked seasoning but remained one of the better dishes at Confab. (Courtesy of Doug Gross/Confab)

The village pub culture of the United Kingdom is a beautiful thing, but it’s difficult to replicate in a low-density driving region like metro Atlanta. Despite that, Confab aims to bring the pub ethos to Brookhaven.

The execution also was questionable on a few other dishes. The albondigas, made with lamb instead of beef and pork, had excellent flavor, but the romesco sauce beneath them was seemingly straight from the refrigerator. Romesco can be served either hot or cold, but the contrast came as a bit of a surprise.

However, many dishes that should have been delightful suffered from underseasoning, including the corn and artichoke fritters and the Scotch quail eggs. The latter dish was a charming miniaturization of the classic Scotch egg, with the tiny quail eggs coated in sausage, breaded and deep-fried. But while the traditional dish is likely to cause an instant spike in blood pressure, Confab’s version lacks saltiness. Yet the Scotch quail eggs remained one of the better dishes I tried.

In the U.K., pubs tend to prioritize drink before food, but the Confab menu is actually likely to raise diners’ hopes; it’s thoughtful and ambitious, yet approachable and inclusive.

Steak tartare is one of the shareable plates at Confab in Brookhaven. (Courtesy of Doug Gross/Confab)

But not everyone on the team seems to share Gross’ care for Confab’s customers. The generally well-conceived food is executed inconsistently.

In many ways, Confab succeeds. Its communal tables, large indoor/outdoor bar and adjacent green space make the restaurant an obvious gathering point. The staff is friendly, and owner Doug Gross, who formerly ran Kaleidoscope in the same neighborhood, cares deeply about the community.

You can get beets and burrata with stone fruit at Confab. (Courtesy of Doug Gross/Confab)

The beets and burrata featured beets that were not quite cooked to fork-tenderness, and the variable sizes of the chunks appeared to point to a lack of precision.

A grilled Caesar salad was impressive. Charring lettuce is a delicate operation in any kitchen, but Confab pulled it off; the romaine took on a nice, smoky flavor from the open flame without wilting.

The lobster roll, one of the most expensive menu items at Confab, was a standout. (Courtesy of Doug Gross/Confab)

The lobster roll, one of the most expensive items, was another standout. A generous portion of lobster, cooked and picked in-house, was piled so high on a buttery split-top bun that it could be eaten only with a fork and knife. Paired with drawn butter seasoned with Old Bay, the lobster roll was high-quality and deeply satisfying.