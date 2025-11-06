Brasserie Lundi brings pleasant, informal French dining to Midtown

The service staff at Brasserie Lundi acquitted itself well, though it was clear at times that the front of house lacked a little experience. They appeared well-trained but not yet completely comfortable with the slightly elevated service style. Occasionally, servers were slow to move to the next step of the meal or unfamiliar with a place setting.
During a quiet brunch visit, our server seemed to momentarily forget about our table after serving our entrees, leaving us to wait a little too long before we could ask for the check. Still, the staff was unfailingly friendly and welcoming, adding to the restaurant’s general atmosphere of comfort and ease.
Brasserie Lundi might not be the city’s next great culinary destination, but it’s an extremely pleasant restaurant that can serve multiple purposes. Whether that’s people-watching over coffee and a croissant, a happy hour chat with a nice glass of French wine or a romantic sunset dinner, Brasserie Lundi is a welcome addition to the Midtown neighborhood.
2 out of 4 stars (very good)
Food: French with global influences
Service: well-trained, occasionally inexperienced
Noise level: low to moderate
Recommended dishes: shrimp cocktail, salade lyonnaise, lamb merguez croquettes, escargot risotto, halibut en papillote, burger lundi, steak frites
Vegetarian dishes: gnocchis a la parisienne, fried green tomato, pommes frites, pommes puree, fricassee de champignons, broccolini grilles (without bagna cauda) and haricots verts
Alcohol: full bar with a mostly French wine list
Price range: $50 - $100 or less, per person
Hours: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and 3:30-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. and 3:30-11 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Sundays
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible thanks to a ramp at the front of the building
Parking: 2-hour validated parking in building’s B North deck, metered street parking (free on Sundays)
Nearest MARTA station: Arts Center
Reservations: yes, found on Resy
Address, phone: 1375 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-741-2419
