ADVENTURES IN FOOD It’s time to retire after a decade of Southern food and dining adventures Ligaya Figueras savors highlights, relationships from covering cuisine in Atlanta and the Southeast for the AJC. As part of the Georgia on My Plate series, food editor Ligaya Figueras hand-harvested a peanut plant on Longleaf Ridge Farms in August 2021. After a decade at the AJC, she officially retires today. (Chris Hunt for the AJC)

In late spring, I announced I would be retiring. Now that the day has arrived, leaving my job comes with mixed emotions: gratitude, nostalgia and excitement for what comes next. I am grateful to subscribers like you who have made my work so fulfilling. Interacting with you and making decisions about our food and dining coverage, based on the goal of serving readers, have brought much satisfaction and discovery during my 10-year tenure at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.