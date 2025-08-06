Explore Get the scoop on these metro Atlanta ice cream shops

It will have the same rotating list of ice cream as its other locations with core offerings of vanilla, chocolate and a vegan flavor plus seasonal options like matcha, Thai tea, peach sorbet and Earl Grey.

There will also be waffle cones made in-house and toppings like honeycomb, strawberry shortcake crumble, choco-cookie crumble and cornflake streusel.

This is Big Softie’s third location in addition to its flagship shop in Summerhill and an outpost in Poncey-Highland that opened last year.

Next year, O’Brien will also open another location of Little Tart Bakeshop, her bakery that serves a variety of pastries, baked goods and coffee, in Candler Park. It will be similar to the Little Tart in Grant Park and in Summerhill with a “full cafe experience,” she said. This will be its fourth location in addition to a stall in Krog Street Market.

And for her final bit of news, O’Brien said she’s opening a second unnamed concept in Candler Park at 1645 McLendon Ave. NE in Dr. Bombay’s former location. There will be soft serve available, she said, but it won’t be a Big Softie.

“We’ve been really intentional and very lucky in the spaces that we choose in the neighborhoods, and I’m feeling so excited about both Old Fourth Ward and Candler Park,” she said.

Many of these expansion opportunities end up being very “natural,” O’Brien said, where she might hear about a space coming available or is approached by potential landlords about a new location.

The official opening date for Big Softie will be announced on its Instagram in August.

405 N. Angier Ave. NE, Atlanta. bigsoftieatl.com.