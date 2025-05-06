Breaking: Judge grants bond for man accused of trying to kidnap toddler at Cobb Walmart
Don’t miss these money-saving deals for Teacher Appreciation Week

Because your favorite teacher deserves something special.

By
1 hour ago

Tuesday marks 2025’s Teacher Appreciation Day here in the United States, the crown jewel of National Teacher Appreciation Week.

This opportunity to celebrate teachers can be traced back to 1953, when Eleanor Roosevelt convinced Congress to dedicate a time to honor the nation’s educators. By 1984, the Parent Teacher Association had dedicated an entire week each year to honoring America’s classroom heroes. The country’s been celebrating the first full week of May ever since.

While you might have already grabbed your teachers favorite gift cards, many restaurants and retailers are honoring them with special discounts this week. We’ve tracked down ways to save big — in and out of the classroom.

Fast-food freebies

Teachers looking for a quick snack have some interesting options to choose from this year. Whataburger — a fast food chain that’s been growing its presence in the Atlanta area — is offering free breakfast entrées from May 5 through May 9.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is giving away $1 million in free burritos, though teachers will need to sign up for a chance to win. Educators can also pick up free coffees at the RaceTrac gas station chain this week.

Sonic lovers can join the Teachers’ Circle Rewards program for deals, including free snacks.

Dollar-saving discounts

Need more paper supplies? According to “Today," Staples customers with valid teacher IDs can get free Tru Red Stick Pens — as well as 20% off in-store purchases.

Samsung is offering a special discount for teachers on interactive displays and monitors this month through their Education Offer Program.

Personal styling service Stitch Fix is looking to glam up 2025’s teachers with a special offer, 25% off their first order. From May 4 through May 10, Target is offering teachers 10% off their purchases through its Target Circle program.

ExploreGeorgia teacher: ‘I still love teaching, but that is not what I feel I am doing’

Educators interested in shopping at Costco can enroll for a new membership and receive a shop card ranging from $20 to $40.

Craving another “The Office” marathon? Peacock is offering its 12-month premium subscription to teachers half off right now.

From snazzy outfits to office supplies — even streaming deals and free snacks — educators have some options when it comes to National Teacher Appreciation Week deals in 2025.

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

