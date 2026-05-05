News

A.M. ATL: I’m sorry, how much?

Plus: A strange map, golf balls
By
23 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! Feliz Cinco de Mayo. Remember, it’s not Mexican Independence Day. Cinco de Mayo marks the Mexican army’s victory over France at the 1862 Battle of Puebla and is now typically a celebration of Mexican-American culture. OK, now the party can begin.

Let’s get to it.

WHAT, EXACTLY, IS AFFORDABLE?

Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens appear for a ribbon cutting at the opening of the affordable housing and transitional program run by Georgia Works in April. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens appear for a ribbon cutting at the opening of the affordable housing and transitional program run by Georgia Works in April. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Discussion question: Is $1,600 a month an appropriate rate for “affordable housing” in Atlanta?

Councilmember Kelsea Bond says the calculations are unrealistic and don’t accurately reflect how much Atlanta’s working class can afford.

“What I’m concerned about is that we’re using words like affordable and saying we’re building a lot of affordable housing, and really we’re just subsidizing market rate housing,” she said.

🔎 READ MORE: How those calculations figure into city plans

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

(ALLEGED) AI MISADVENTURES, PART 548

A portion of a map provided by DeKalb County officials shows misshapen letters that are supposed to spell out “N. Indian Creek Dr.” (Courtesy of DeKalb County)
A portion of a map provided by DeKalb County officials shows misshapen letters that are supposed to spell out “N. Indian Creek Dr.” (Courtesy of DeKalb County)

DeKalb County recently published a satellite map showing the locations of alleged arson fires in the area. The problem? The map was inaccurate and had several hallmarks that it had been created, at least in part, by artificial intelligence.

Why does it matter?

Arun Rai, a Georgia State University professor on the state’s AI advisory council, explained the big picture:

“Regardless of how we got here, I would say that the same thing failed: We did not have verification before public dissemination, whether it was a generative tool or a human error. If it enters an official channel without controls or verification, then we risk public trust in important government communication being eroded, and that’s hard to fix.”

🔎 READ MORE: Other alleged AI flubs that left agencies in awkward positions

TAX BREAKS FOR ME, TAX BREAKS FOR THEE

On the surface, the math isn’t hard.

💸 Money out: Georgia’s top lawmakers have been all-in on reducing or eliminating the state’s individual income tax, and the state has issued four tax refunds to citizens over the last five years. (A new $500 one could be coming your way. Here are the details.) That’s a lot of money from Georgia’s coffers, even with the state’s huge surplus.

💰 Money in: This year, Republican leaders pledged to eliminate billions of dollars of special interest tax breaks they dubbed “corporate welfare” to help pay for these ambitious tax plans.

So far, everything should check out. Except, those tax breaks for things like data centers and other industry interests are still in place — with more on the way.

That leaves the question: Where is the money going to come from to even the scales?

🔎 READ MORE: Legislators say they’ve made progress on the issue regardless

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🗳️ Many Georgia voters still don’t know who they’ll vote for in this year’s governor’s race. That’s the AJC’s conclusion after looking at several top political polls.

💵 Wells Fargo gave $2.25 million to the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta and another $550,000 to Invest Atlanta, the city’s economic development arm. The donations will support affordable housing strategies and small businesses in the city.

A WEIRD TIME FOR GOLF IN GEORGIA

Hawks Ridge Golf Club, located in Ball Ground, sits on 550 acres. (Courtesy of Escalante Golf)
Hawks Ridge Golf Club, located in Ball Ground, sits on 550 acres. (Courtesy of Escalante Golf)

It’s the end of an era. Bridgestone Golf will shutter its Covington golf ball plant, which has produced premium golf balls for the brand for more than three decades.

⛳ READ MORE: Luckily, the company will still have a presence in Georgia

Meanwhile, a sale ...

About an hour north of Atlanta, the exclusive Hawks Ridge Golf Club was just purchased by Escalante Golf, an owner and operator of golf properties across 17 states.

NEWS BITES

Dolly Parton cancels Las Vegas residency due to health issues

She says everything she has is “treatable,” but we’re still gonna worry!

The Hawks have some tough roster decisions to make after ignominious playoff exit

I would not want to be in the room during those conversations.

Roomba pioneer showcases an AI-powered plush pet robot

Oh no, it’s cute! Must stay strong. We cannot let the robots win.

Swap your trinkets at one of these cute lil’ Atlanta trinket trade boxes

The human urge to acquire little doodads remains undefeated.

ON THIS DATE

May 5, 1979

Mixed reviews greet Atlanta skyline crown

“It’s humorless.”

“It’s graceless.”

“It’s big, bold, gutsy stuff. I like it.”

“It’s Americanism.”

“They want to say ‘permanence.’”

“It’s going to be a helluva good addition to the skyline.”

The appraisals from Atlanta architects come from professional interest. For almost all the rest of Atlanta area residents, however, the object of this attention will never have direct impact on their lives.

To clarify, they’re talking about this bad boy all the way to the right:

Today, the Candler Building (center, shortest building) is flanked by the Equitable (left) and Georgia-Pacific (right) buildings in downtown Atlanta. (Bita Honarvar/AJC)
Today, the Candler Building (center, shortest building) is flanked by the Equitable (left) and Georgia-Pacific (right) buildings in downtown Atlanta. (Bita Honarvar/AJC)

The Georgia-Pacific Building was completed in 1982 and had its share of aesthetic detractors.

ONE MORE THING

I love architect-on-architect violence via criticism. What do you mean the building is “humorless”? It’s not wrong, per se, just a beautifully specific burn.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

More Stories

The Latest

China Fireworks Explosion

An explosion at a fireworks plant in China kills at least 26 people and injures dozens of others

42m ago

Armenia hosts a historic European Union summit as the country charts a course away from Russia

1h ago

US tries to force open the Strait of Hormuz as the UAE comes under attack in a test of Iran truce

2h ago

Keep Reading

Restaurants celebrate authentic Mexican culture and history this Cinco de Mayo

Mexican governor and mayor indicted by US for drug trafficking step down

Judge shields Atlanta from Trump executive orders in federal funding case

Featured

Governor's Race Polling Democratic

AJC poll: Bottoms leads as Democratic rivals for governor hope for runoff

Georgia begins issuing tax refunds of up to $500

An exclusive North Georgia golf club sold. It’s part of a big trend in golf.