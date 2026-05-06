Opinion For Georgia’s youth, hunger doesn’t take the summer off By funding the administration of SUN Bucks, Georgia can draw down millions in federal resources currently being left on the table. More than 1 million Georgia students will have less food over the summer because they receive most of their nutrition at school. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

By Jennifer Owens and Eve Scott – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 56 minutes ago Share

For most students in Georgia, the final school bell in May signals the start of summer — afternoons at the pool, camps with friends and a break from exams. But for more than 1.1 million children in our state, that bell can also signal something far less carefree — the start of the “summer hunger gap.” During the school year, many students rely on free and reduced-price meals for steady nutrition. When schools close, that daily support disappears.

Think about it. We’re currently telling Georgia families their children’s nutrition is important only 180 days a year. That doesn’t have to be our reality. This legislative session, lawmakers acknowledged that summer hunger is solvable and proposed an investment to close the hunger gap. Georgia has historically opted out of the federal Summer EBT program (also known as SUN Bucks), but the budget awaiting Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature suggests momentum is shifting, as it includes $2 million to launch Summer EBT in our state. Keep growers employed and feed kids, too Jennifer Owens is president and CEO of HealthMPowers, a statewide nonprofit that champions healthy habits. (Courtesy) Summer EBT provides eligible families with $120 per child over the summer months to purchase food. More than “food stamps,” it’s a practical, flexible way to make sure a child’s physical and cognitive development doesn’t stall just because it’s June. And because families can use benefits at local grocery stores and participating farmers markets, Summer EBT meets people where they are — especially in rural Georgia, where transportation and work schedules can make free meal pickup sites hard to reach. This is in perfect alignment with the state’s priority to transform and improve rural health across Georgia. The program also will play a critical role in HealthMPowers’ vision of a future when all children in Georgia are nourished and active. Summer EBT provides eligible families with $120 per child over the summer months to purchase food. More than “food stamps,” it’s a practical, flexible way to make sure a child’s physical and cognitive development doesn’t stall just because it’s June. And because families can use benefits at local grocery stores and participating farmers markets, Summer EBT meets people where they are — especially in rural Georgia, where transportation and work schedules can make free meal pickup sites hard to reach. This is in perfect alignment with the state’s priority to transform and improve rural health across Georgia. The program also will play a critical role in HealthMPowers’ vision of a future when all children in Georgia are nourished and active.

Finally, the program is a win for Georgia farmers, our statewide agriculture industry and the economy. Research from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows Summer EBT significantly increases access to heathy foods, the purchase of which we know supports the growers, packers, truckers and small businesses that keep Georgia fed.