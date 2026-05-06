For Georgia’s youth, hunger doesn’t take the summer off
By funding the administration of SUN Bucks, Georgia can draw down millions in federal resources currently being left on the table.
More than 1 million Georgia students will have less food over the summer because they receive most of their nutrition at school. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
By Jennifer Owens and Eve Scott – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago
For most students in Georgia, the final school bell in May signals the start of summer — afternoons at the pool, camps with friends and a break from exams. But for more than 1.1 million children in our state, that bell can also signal something far less carefree — the start of the “summer hunger gap.”
During the school year, many students rely on free and reduced-price meals for steady nutrition. When schools close, that daily support disappears.
Think about it. We’re currently telling Georgia families their children’s nutrition is important only 180 days a year.
Georgia has historically opted out of the federal Summer EBT program (also known as SUN Bucks), but the budget awaiting Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature suggests momentum is shifting, as it includes $2 million to launch Summer EBT in our state.
Keep growers employed and feed kids, too
Jennifer Owens is president and CEO of HealthMPowers, a statewide nonprofit that champions healthy habits. (Courtesy)
Summer EBT provides eligible families with $120 per child over the summer months to purchase food.
More than “food stamps,” it’s a practical, flexible way to make sure a child’s physical and cognitive development doesn’t stall just because it’s June.
And because families can use benefits at local grocery stores and participating farmers markets, Summer EBT meets people where they are — especially in rural Georgia, where transportation and work schedules can make free meal pickup sites hard to reach.
This is in perfect alignment with the state’s priority to transform and improve rural health across Georgia.
Summer EBT provides eligible families with $120 per child over the summer months to purchase food.
More than “food stamps,” it’s a practical, flexible way to make sure a child’s physical and cognitive development doesn’t stall just because it’s June.
And because families can use benefits at local grocery stores and participating farmers markets, Summer EBT meets people where they are — especially in rural Georgia, where transportation and work schedules can make free meal pickup sites hard to reach.
This is in perfect alignment with the state’s priority to transform and improve rural health across Georgia.
Finally, the program is a win for Georgia farmers, our statewide agriculture industry and the economy. Research from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows Summer EBT significantly increases access to heathy foods, the purchase of which we know supports the growers, packers, truckers and small businesses that keep Georgia fed.
That impact matters deeply in Middle Georgia, where agriculture is not just an industry, it’s also the backbone of many communities, including the one HealthMPowers’ Youth Advisory Board member Eve Scott calls home. Putting SUN Bucks to work helps connect families to fresh, Georgia-grown food while strengthening the rural economies that depend on farming.
SUN Bucks boost the economy in the millions of dollars
Eve Scott is a student from Perry and a member of HealthMPower’s Youth Advisory Board. (Courtesy)
For communities across Georgia, in fact, every dollar spent through EBT generates an estimated $1.50 to $1.80 in local economic activity.
By providing SUN Bucks to families that need it, Georgia could see an economic boost of more than $200 million.
Georgians across political lines agree, childhood hunger is unacceptable. Our neighboring states have already moved forward, leaving Georgia as one of the few remaining “summer hunger islands” in the Southeast.
By funding the administration of SUN Bucks, Georgia can draw down millions in federal resources currently being left on the table.
We often talk about investing in our future. There is no more direct way to do that than by ensuring our children have enough to eat year-round.
For communities across Georgia, in fact, every dollar spent through EBT generates an estimated $1.50 to $1.80 in local economic activity.
By providing SUN Bucks to families that need it, Georgia could see an economic boost of more than $200 million.
Georgians across political lines agree, childhood hunger is unacceptable. Our neighboring states have already moved forward, leaving Georgia as one of the few remaining “summer hunger islands” in the Southeast.
By funding the administration of SUN Bucks, Georgia can draw down millions in federal resources currently being left on the table.
We often talk about investing in our future. There is no more direct way to do that than by ensuring our children have enough to eat year-round.
It’s time for Georgia to join the rest of the country, close the summer hunger gap and give every child a fair shot at a healthy summer. Our legislators have stepped up and provided leadership by proposing the needed investment. It’s now up to Kemp to keep this funding in the budget as he reviews legislation awaiting his signature.
When kids have enough to eat, they can spend summer being kids — and return to school ready to learn, grow and succeed.
Jennifer Owens is president and CEO of HealthMPowers, a statewide nonprofit that champions healthy habits and transforms the environments where children live, learn and play. Eve Scott is a student from Perry and a member of HMP’s Youth Advisory Board.