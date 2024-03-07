BreakingNews
Kemp’s signature allows Georgia prosecutor oversight panel to begin work
Education

Georgia senators back bill to help teachers pay for classroom supplies

Makayla Smith receives a free school supply kit and clear backpack at the 20th annual Back-to-School Bash at Greenbriar Mall in Atlanta on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Many teachers pay for classroom supplies out of their own pockets and school supplies for students who cannot afford them. A bill in the Georgia Senate would provide state funding for teachers to help pay for their school supplies. (Katelyn Myrick / AJC file photo)

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

Makayla Smith receives a free school supply kit and clear backpack at the 20th annual Back-to-School Bash at Greenbriar Mall in Atlanta on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Many teachers pay for classroom supplies out of their own pockets and school supplies for students who cannot afford them. A bill in the Georgia Senate would provide state funding for teachers to help pay for their school supplies. (Katelyn Myrick / AJC file photo)
By
March 7, 2024

Sporadic fundraisers and corporate announcements about donations to teachers’ classroom funds try to help, but they don’t get at the root of a problem bedeviling Georgia’s schools: low-paid teachers having to dig into their own pockets to buy basic classroom supplies.

Now, state lawmakers are promoting a solution: a centralized online purchasing system that teachers could use for supplies.

Senate Bill 464, which passed the Senate 52-1 last week but hasn’t had a hearing in the House of Representatives, would task state School Superintendent Richard Woods with selecting a vendor to maintain an online purchasing system.

In standard Legislature fashion, the Senate appended the bill with a major amendment, making it a mashup with another topic: literacy. If passed in current form, it would also require that state officials select a single free statewide literacy test that all schools would administer starting next fall.

Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, and Sen. Billy Hickman, R-Statesboro, held a press conference about the legislation at the Capitol Thursday. They and others spoke for around 20 minutes about the testing, without a word spared for teacher supplies. But Dixon, the bill’s chief sponsor, assured a reporter afterward that school supplies remained a priority.

Some teachers spend over $1,000 a year on supplies, he said. Gov. Brian Kemp’s regular pay raises have helped them, but they need more help, he said. “They don’t make enough money to be coming out of pocket.”

SB 464 doesn’t say how much money each teacher would get; that would be subject to whatever the Legislature chooses to allot to the program each year.

But the need for hundreds of dollars per teacher annually is well established. If they don’t buy paper, pencils, erasers and tissues, then their students often won’t have them. In July 2022, Kemp announced $125 grants to pay for classroom supplies, using his office’s portion of federal COVID-19 relief funds. The governor noted he helped his daughter, who is a teacher, pay for supplies the prior year.

A federal survey released in 2018 found that 94% of public school teachers reported spending an average of $478 a year on classroom supplies. And that was during the 2014-15 school year, well before the pandemic-related run-up in prices.

That report by the Institute of Education Sciences noted that teachers in high-poverty schools tended to spend more, with 9% digging at least $1,000 out of their own pockets annually.

That’s about what Gwinnett County middle school teacher Austin Allen estimates he’s spending. The eighth grade math teacher at Five Forks Middle School bought motivational math posters to spruce up his otherwise drab classroom at the start of the school year. Pencils, paper towels, tissues (the kids tear through a box every couple of days) and Jolly Ranchers (an admitted luxury item but a good motivator) bring the tab to about $100 a month, he said.

Though schools often issue supply lists to students’ families, not everyone can afford their own supplies.

Allen is adding granola bars to his shopping cart, after a seemingly hungry student asked for the unopened Pop-Tart on his desk, which he readily volunteered.

Just over half the students at Five Forks qualify for the federal free and reduced-price meal program for breakfasts and lunches. But Allen worries about the rest of their day.

“You just never know when they go home,” he said, “because school doesn’t provide dinner.”

Metro Atlanta school districts do set aside some funding for school supplies.

Atlanta Public Schools said it provides money to schools through a formula that includes funding for supplies. Many principals use their school budgets to develop a system for teachers to request supplies to be purchased by the school. The DeKalb County School District said money goes annually to schools for items including supplies. Principals help determine how the funds are spent.

Fulton County Schools spokesman Brian Noyes said it provides each school with a per pupil amount that principals budget toward local needs, including supplies.

“Any additional funding the state can provide to support our local classrooms is welcomed,” he said.

About the Author

Follow Ty Tagami on facebookFollow Ty Tagami on twitter

Ty Tagami is the state education reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Since joining the newspaper in 2002, he has written about everything from hurricanes to homelessness. He has deep experience covering local government and education, and can often be found under the Gold Dome when lawmakers meet or in a school somewhere in the state.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Fulton judge dismisses 6 of 41 counts in Trump election interference indictment 2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING
Kemp’s signature allows Georgia prosecutor oversight panel to begin work
28m ago

Credit: Ty Tagami

Lawmakers make major changes to Georgia school voucher bill
44m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Amid statewide low turnout for Georgia primaries, some voters persisted
50m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Amid statewide low turnout for Georgia primaries, some voters persisted
50m ago

Credit: TNS

New legal fight over ‘forever chemicals’ erupts in North Georgia
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ty Tagami

Lawmakers make major changes to Georgia school voucher bill
44m ago
Married Fulton school board candidates withdraw after residency rule confusion
1h ago
Georgia legislative committee to review school voucher bill Wednesday
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mark Bradley: The Falcons had to have Kirk Cousins, and now they do
7h ago
‘Politically Georgia’ podcast: Reaction to Fulton judge dismissing some charges against...
4h ago
Clark Atlanta Museum art featured in Met Museum’s ‘Harlem Renaissance’ show
9h ago