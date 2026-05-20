Education

Close results in many metro Atlanta school board contests

Incumbents appeared headed to wins in Fulton County.
A woman casts her ballot at the Trinity United Methodist Church polling location in Austell, Georgia. Tuesday, May 19, 2026 (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
A woman casts her ballot at the Trinity United Methodist Church polling location in Austell, Georgia. Tuesday, May 19, 2026 (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Several school board races in metro Atlanta’s largest counties were too close to call late Tuesday.

In Gwinnett County, Georgia’s largest school district, District 2 candidate Chelsea Hutchings had a slight edge over incumbent Steven Knudsen. Meanwhile, District 4 incumbent Adrienne Simmons had a comfortable lead over Camille Christopher.

In Cobb County, the state’s second-largest school district, Michael Garza had a paper-thin lead over Susan A. McCartney in the Democratic Party race for the Post 4 seat. The winner will face incumbent David Chastain, who did not have a Republican opponent.

In the Post 6 race, Nichelle A. Davis had a commanding lead over Democrat Jennifer Susko. The winner will not face a Republican candidate in November’s general election.

Post 2 board member Becky Sayler ran unopposed for the Democratic Party nomination and does not have a Republican opponent.

In DeKalb County, District 2 incumbent Whitney McGinniss was hoping to avoid a runoff against Ruth Goldstein and Charlie McAdoo II. McGinniss had 54% of the vote late Tuesday. In the District 4 race, Tracy Brisson was ahead of the four other candidates campaigning for that seat, but did not have enough of a lead to avoid a runoff. Sonja Payne Szubski and Alison Cundiff were running neck-and-neck for second place. District 6 incumbent Diijon DaCosta ran unopposed. DeKalb’s school board races are nonpartisan.

In Fulton County, the four incumbents on the ballot each appeared headed to reelection. District 5 incumbent Kristin McCabe had a huge lead over Jean Antoine. District 7 incumbent Michelle Morancie had 75% of the vote in her race against John Seeli. Two other incumbents, Kimberly Dove and Mary Kaye Pepperman, ran unopposed. The school board races were nonpartisan.

About the Author

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He currently writes about higher education and has assisted in the newsroom’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

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