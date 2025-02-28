Georgia Promise Scholarship application window opens Saturday: 5 things to know

Saturday marks the first day Georgia parents can raise their hands for a new program that allows families to apply for up to $6,500 in annual funding for private school tuition, tutoring services and other qualified education expenses.
The Georgia Promise Scholarship Act, which critics call a voucher program, has had a somewhat rocky rollout. The Governor’s Office of Student Achievement posted the list of schools twice late last year, but later removed them, saying it needed more time to run the calculations. The latest list was released in mid-February.
Here are five things to know about the program:
Why was it created?
The bill passed in the Georgia Legislature last year along party lines and was signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp. Proponents say it will be a tool to help students in low-performing schools and allow families to seek educational services that best help their child. It is patterned after laws in several other states.
Who’s eligible?
The program is open to rising kindergartners and current students in a Georgia public school attendance zone that is on the Georgia Promise Scholarship school list, which is being managed by the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement. The schools on the list are in the bottom 25% of test scores and other data statewide. DeKalb County has the largest number of schools on the list, with 44.
Parents must have been Georgia residents for at least a year, with exceptions for active-duty military. Over 250 private schools in Georgia have been approved to participate in the program, state officials said.
The arguments for and against the program
Statehouse Republicans said last year it would help poor kids escape low-performing schools by enrolling in a private school or using the money for services like tutoring. Kemp said in a statement this week that the program “further empowers parents to make the best decision for their child’s education.”
Democrats said it would just cut private school costs for the rich, leaving low-income families behind in increasingly underfunded public schools. Critics say many families will have trouble affording private school since the tuition for some is well above $6,500. A group of House Democrats recently filed a bill to repeal the scholarship.
What else can the money be used for?
State officials said the funds can go toward textbooks and supplemental materials, services from a physician or licensed therapist for occupational, behavioral, physical or speech-language therapies, curriculum and transportation to a service provider. In Florida, which has a similar program, some people have used the funds to buy tickets to Walt Disney World, televisions, exercise equipment and video game systems, according to published reports. Up to 50% of unused Promise Scholarship funds in an academic year may carry forward to the following academic year, Georgia officials said.
How can you apply?
Students can apply to the program each calendar quarter. The application portal is scheduled to open at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 1. Parents should be prepared to provide proof of residency and income verification when applying. State officials are encouraging parents interested in the program to go to mygeorgiapromise.org. Applicants will be notified if they have been accepted after the first application window closes on April 15.
