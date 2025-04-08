Delta to provide $16.5 million for Clayton County schools and workforce efforts

Delta Air Lines and its foundation are making a $16.5 million donation over the next five years in Clayton County that officials say will be used to support its school system and workforce development efforts.

The airline said Monday that $13.5 million from its foundation will support the school system’s planned Junior Achievement Discovery Center, the Flint River Boys and Girls Club and scholarships for local students interested in aviation careers through the Middle Georgia State University School of Aviation. The school district announced plans in 2022 to build a Discovery Center, similar to the one at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta, for students to learn about entrepreneurship and financial literacy. The center will be in a convocation center under construction at Southlake Mall in Clayton that is being built with money from sales tax funds. The center will be run by Junior Achievement of Georgia.

Explore Clayton Schools buys property around Southlake Mall for office space

Delta will also contribute $3 million to the Clayton County Chamber of Commerce to support workforce development, the Aerotropolis Atlanta alliance and a fund to support local nonprofits.