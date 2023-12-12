DeKalb school calendar: Should students have weeklong break in February?

The DeKalb school board is seeking community input on the proposed academic calendars for the next two years. The big question is whether there should be a lengthier break for students in February.
The district has two options for the 2024-25 school year calendar, and two options for the 2025-26 calendar. Community members can complete the survey on the district’s website until Wednesday. The board plans to vote on a calendar in January.
Option A for each academic year would add a weeklong break for students in February, which would mean the last day of school for students would fall after Memorial Day. Option B would keep the February break as a four-day weekend for students, putting the last day of school before Memorial Day. Both of the calendar options add a weeklong break for students in October.
The option with the weeklong February break is the favored one so far, according to the survey results, Chief Academic Officer Stacy Stepney told school board members this week. School systems in Atlanta, Decatur, Cobb County and Gwinnett County are among those in the area planning weeklong breaks for students in February 2025.
Both DeKalb calendar options have the 2024-25 academic year in DeKalb starting on Aug. 5, 2024. Both calendar options have the 2025-26 academic year starting on Aug. 4, 2025.
