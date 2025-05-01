Credit: Source: UPS Credit: Source: UPS

The UPS CEO will give the address at one of Georgia Tech’s undergraduate ceremonies on Friday. She will also be the speaker the following day to the class of 2025 at Oglethorpe University.

Usher

Credit: BET+ Credit: BET+

Yeah! The music superstar will give the commencement speech to Emory University’s undergraduate students on May 12.

Taraji P. Henson

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The award-winning actress, author and mental health activist will speak at Spelman College’s commencement on May 18.

Jarryd Wallace

Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

The four-time Paralympian and winner of two bronze medals will deliver the spring undergraduate commencement address at the University of Georgia on May 9.

Cornel West

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

The longtime educator, author and progressive activist will speak to the graduating class at Morehouse College on May 18.

Bishop T.D. Jakes

Credit: Courtesy of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Credit: Courtesy of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

The pastor, author, motivational speaker and filmmaker will give the commencement address at Morris Brown College on May 17.

David Still

Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

The mayor of Lawrenceville, the county seat in Gwinnett, will give the commencement address at Georgia Gwinnett College on May 10.

Blayne Alexander

Credit: Katlyne Hill Photography Credit: Katlyne Hill Photography

The NBC News Dateline correspondent will be the commencement speaker at Agnes Scott College in Decatur on May 17. Alexander previously worked as a reporter at 11 Alive Atlanta (WXIA-TV).

State Rep. Beth Camp

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Camp, a Republican who represents portions of Lamar and Spalding counties and all of Pike County, will give one of the commencement speeches at Clayton State University. The other speakers are former MARTA CEO Keith Parker and Veronica Maldonado-Torres, president and CEO of the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Steve Briggs

Credit: Berry College Credit: Berry College

Berry College’s president, who is retiring from the job, will give the commencement address to his students on May 10.

Dennis Kimbro

The bestselling author, educator and motivational speaker will give the commencement address at Clark Atlanta University on May 18.

Skip Vaughan

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

The retired PepsiCo business executive will be the commencement speaker at Atlanta Metropolitan State College on May 9. He is the past chair of the Atlanta Metropolitan College Foundation.