Education
Education

A music icon, a screen queen and a CEO headline Georgia graduation events

High-profile speakers prepare to address the class of 2025 at metro Atlanta colleges and universities.
Usher (see here on his Past Present Future Tour) is the commencement speaker at Emory University's undergraduate ceremony, and one of several high-profile people scheduled to give commencement speeches in metro Atlanta in the next few weeks. (Robb Cohen for the AJC)

Credit: Robb Cohen for the AJC

Credit: Robb Cohen for the AJC

Usher (see here on his Past Present Future Tour) is the commencement speaker at Emory University's undergraduate ceremony, and one of several high-profile people scheduled to give commencement speeches in metro Atlanta in the next few weeks. (Robb Cohen for the AJC)
By AJC Staff Report
1 hour ago

Starting Thursday, thousands of college students in metro Atlanta will receive their degrees in commencement ceremonies many of them will remember forever. They’ll also hear from some major names in the academic, business and entertainment worlds who are scheduled to give the commencement addresses during those ceremonies.

Here’s a list of some of the speakers in metro Atlanta:

Carol Tomé

UPS CEO Carol B. Tomé is speaking at two graduations: Georgia Tech and Oglethorpe. (Courtesy of UPS)

Credit: Source: UPS

icon to expand image

Credit: Source: UPS

The UPS CEO will give the address at one of Georgia Tech’s undergraduate ceremonies on Friday. She will also be the speaker the following day to the class of 2025 at Oglethorpe University.

Usher

An Usher Raymond concert film will stream exclusively on BET+, beginning May 8. (BET+)

Credit: BET+

icon to expand image

Credit: BET+

Yeah! The music superstar will give the commencement speech to Emory University’s undergraduate students on May 12.

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 2, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The award-winning actress, author and mental health activist will speak at Spelman College’s commencement on May 18.

Jarryd Wallace

Paralympic runner Jarryd Wallace practices at the UGA track in Athens in 2021.(Phil Skinner for the AJC)

Credit: Phil Skinner

icon to expand image

Credit: Phil Skinner

The four-time Paralympian and winner of two bronze medals will deliver the spring undergraduate commencement address at the University of Georgia on May 9.

Cornel West

Cornel West speaks during a protest in Union Park near the United Center in Chicago, the site of the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 19, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The longtime educator, author and progressive activist will speak to the graduating class at Morehouse College on May 18.

Bishop T.D. Jakes

Bishop T.D. Jakes, addresses the congregation at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church during a service. (Courtesy of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church)

Credit: Courtesy of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

The pastor, author, motivational speaker and filmmaker will give the commencement address at Morris Brown College on May 17.

David Still

David Still, mayor of Lawrenceville, will address Georgia Gwinnett College. (Courtesy)

Credit: contributed

icon to expand image

Credit: contributed

The mayor of Lawrenceville, the county seat in Gwinnett, will give the commencement address at Georgia Gwinnett College on May 10.

Blayne Alexander

Blayne Alexander, an NBC News correspondent based out of Atlanta, is joining "Dateline." CREDIT Katlyne Hill Photography

Credit: Katlyne Hill Photography

icon to expand image

Credit: Katlyne Hill Photography

The NBC News Dateline correspondent will be the commencement speaker at Agnes Scott College in Decatur on May 17. Alexander previously worked as a reporter at 11 Alive Atlanta (WXIA-TV).

State Rep. Beth Camp

Rep. Beth Camp (R-Concord) speaks in support of HB1EX in the House Chamber at the Georgia State Capitol, in 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Camp, a Republican who represents portions of Lamar and Spalding counties and all of Pike County, will give one of the commencement speeches at Clayton State University. The other speakers are former MARTA CEO Keith Parker and Veronica Maldonado-Torres, president and CEO of the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Steve Briggs

Berry College President Steve Briggs, who is retiring, will give his college's commencement address. (Brant Sanderlin/Berry College)

Credit: Berry College

icon to expand image

Credit: Berry College

Berry College’s president, who is retiring from the job, will give the commencement address to his students on May 10.

Dennis Kimbro

Author and business professor Dennis Kimbro will speak at Clark Atlanta University.
icon to expand image

The bestselling author, educator and motivational speaker will give the commencement address at Clark Atlanta University on May 18.

Skip Vaughan

Skip Vaughan, retired VP and GM for Pepsi’s Georgia market, will speak at Atlanta Metropolitan State College. (Courtesy of Atlanta Metropolitan State College)

Credit: Contributed

icon to expand image

Credit: Contributed

The retired PepsiCo business executive will be the commencement speaker at Atlanta Metropolitan State College on May 9. He is the past chair of the Atlanta Metropolitan College Foundation.

About the Author

AJC Staff Report
More Stories

Keep Reading

Emory professor Lynne Huffer (center) holds a sign during a protest on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Universities speak out against government ‘overreach,’ but South is more muted

Hundreds of universities across the United States are speaking out for academic freedom, but few schools in the South have joined the opposition to the Trump adminsitration.

A crackdown on diversity programs is reshaping college graduation ceremonies

Harvard pledges reforms following internal reports on antisemitism and anti-Arab bias

The Latest

Around 20 protesters rallied to protest the Trump administration terminating the visa of a KSU student at the campus green on the Kennesaw State University campus, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Kennesaw. Several protesters also demonstrated against the administration's policies against diversity, equity and inclusion programs in higher education. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

‘Low-performing’ Black studies program discontinued at Kennesaw State

46m ago

Trump policies could spark protest at Georgia college commencements

1h ago

Decatur school board reverses course, reinstates equity policies

Featured

What affects the housing market?

Atlantans need a six-figure income to afford a home this year

Mortgage rates have only slightly cooled since reaching a 20-year high in 2022. For hopeful homeowners, it's a tough time to shop in Atlanta.

Former Georgia governor urges Trump administration to support Okefenokee UNESCO bid

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue is urging President Donald Trump to support the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge's bid for World Heritage listing.

OPINION

Patricia Murphy: Trump tanks in Georgia. But Democrats do worse

A new AJC poll shows the only thing less popular in Georgia than President Donald Trump is the Democratic Party opposing him.