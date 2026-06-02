Why are parents spending over $1,000 on high school senior year traditions? That sets a bad precedent. High school graduation is a wonderful event to celebrate. It is a common milestone. It marks the beginning of adulthood. However, it’s a shame that some parents feel they need to spend so much to show off their pride in their child’s accomplishment.

When parents are swept up in a materialistic lifestyle and want to show approval and please others by spending beyond their means, they are setting up their kids for financial difficulties in adulthood.

Many adults get sucked into living an extravagant lifestyle and then complain that the American dream is unattainable. Common-sense decisions, budgeting and basic financial management skills are adult responsibilities, and parents should be role models for their children.

Regarding the graduation costs mentioned in the May 23 article “Here’s how much parents are paying for their kids to graduate high school,” these sound excessive: $300 for an ad in the yearbook, $500 for the photo package and $150 for a hotel room. Write your sentiments in a personal greeting card to your child, take your own photos and let your child get ready at home.

It is with deep respect and admiration that I reflect on the life and legacy of U.S. Rep. David Scott — a man whose service, strength and unwavering commitment to his community have left an indelible mark on so many lives, including my own.

For decades, Scott has stood as a pillar of principled leadership, tirelessly advocating for working families, economic opportunity and justice. His voice has always carried both conviction and compassion, ensuring that those who are often overlooked are not forgotten. He has not only represented his district, he has uplifted it, guided it and fought for it with integrity.

Looking back at a photo of us from 14 years ago, I’m reminded not just of a moment in time, but of the enduring presence he has maintained in our lives and our community. It captures more than a meeting — it reflects a connection built on mutual respect and a shared belief in service and progress.

Scott’s legacy is not only measured in legislation or milestones, but in the countless individuals he has inspired, the doors he has helped open and the hope he has instilled in generations to come. He exemplifies what it truly means to lead — with purpose, humility and heart.

I am grateful to have had the opportunity to cross paths with such a remarkable leader, and I carry forward the lessons his example continues to teach: to serve boldly, to lead with compassion and to never lose sight of the people we uplift along the way.