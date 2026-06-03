State champions top all-state selections from Georgia high school golf coaches

Hamilton Coleman of Team United States hits his tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the 2025 Junior Ryder Cup at Nassau Country Club on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 in Glen Cove, New York. (Michael Ehrmann/Courtesy of PGA of America)

Two-time individual state champion Grace Lee and reigning U.S. Junior Amateur champion Hamilton Coleman were among the honorees.

Two-time individual state champion Grace Lee and reigning U.S. Junior Amateur champion Hamilton Coleman were among the honorees.

Lee finished her sophomore year by winning the Class 6A title for the second year and helped the Longhorns win their seventh consecutive state title.

Two-time state individual champion Grace Lee of Lambert High School and Hamilton Coleman of Lakeside-Evans were among those named player of the year by the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association.

Coleman, the reigning U.S. Junior Amateur champion, helped Lakeside-Evans win its sixth state title and first since 2024. Coleman won a playoff to earn medalist honors at the Class 5A meet.

The teams were selected from nominations collected across the state, with an all-state panel of coaches in each classification making the final selection.

The coaches also awarded Johnny Paulk Scholarships to Tanner Seabolt of North Hall, who will play at Point University, and Payne Lodge of Tift County. The scholarships are in honor of the late PGA professional at Jekyll Island Golf Club who was the course announcer on the 18th green at the Masters for many years.

Class 6A Boys