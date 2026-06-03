AJC Varsity

State champions top all-state selections from Georgia high school golf coaches

Two-time individual state champion Grace Lee and reigning U.S. Junior Amateur champion Hamilton Coleman were among the honorees.
Hamilton Coleman of Team United States hits his tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the 2025 Junior Ryder Cup at Nassau Country Club on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 in Glen Cove, New York. (Michael Ehrmann/Courtesy of PGA of America)
Hamilton Coleman of Team United States hits his tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the 2025 Junior Ryder Cup at Nassau Country Club on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 in Glen Cove, New York. (Michael Ehrmann/Courtesy of PGA of America)
By Stan Awtrey
5 minutes ago

Two-time state individual champion Grace Lee of Lambert High School and Hamilton Coleman of Lakeside-Evans were among those named player of the year by the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association.

Lee finished her sophomore year by winning the Class 6A title for the second year and helped the Longhorns win their seventh consecutive state title.

Coleman, the reigning U.S. Junior Amateur champion, helped Lakeside-Evans win its sixth state title and first since 2024. Coleman won a playoff to earn medalist honors at the Class 5A meet.

The teams were selected from nominations collected across the state, with an all-state panel of coaches in each classification making the final selection.

The coaches also awarded Johnny Paulk Scholarships to Tanner Seabolt of North Hall, who will play at Point University, and Payne Lodge of Tift County. The scholarships are in honor of the late PGA professional at Jekyll Island Golf Club who was the course announcer on the 18th green at the Masters for many years.

Class 6A Boys

Class 6A Girls

Class 5A Boys

Class 5A Girls

Class 4A Boys

Class 4A Girls

Class 3A Boys

Class 3A Girls

Class 2A Boys

Class 2A Girls

Class A Division I Boys

Class A Division I Girls

Class A Division II Boys

Class A Division II Girls

Private Boys

Private girls

About the Author

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

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