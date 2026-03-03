Get Schooled Are Georgia’s youth being manipulated by Big Tech? Cellphones have become weapons for cyberbullies, and Big Tech has done little to address the issue. Midtown High School principal Betsy Bockman holds up the lockable cellphone pouch that students will be using this year on Monday, July 22, 2024. Students will be required to put their phones into the pouches when they arrive each morning and will not be able to access them until the school day is complete. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

By Ben Backus and Jack Bernard

Cellphones in schools aren’t just distractions, they are quietly fueling anxiety and isolation during the very years kids are supposed to be building connection. It’s like they’re carrying a 24/7 highlight reel in their pockets. Giving them a break from the noise during school hours helps their real-life relationships- not “social” media. — Pam McNall, founder of RespectfulWays.com Have you been to a high school lately? We have, and were disturbed by what we saw. Everyone, including adults, is distracted by cellphones. The presence of cellphones in schools has become one of the most debated and contentious topics in modern education. There are obvious benefits to a student having them on their person — but even more obvious negatives because of the distractions the cellphone causes.

So, what is the obvious solution? We believe that students should have a "box" in which they place their cellphone when they enter their school building. They can retrieve it after classes. Jack Bernard, a retired business executive and former chair of the Jasper County Commission and Republican Party, was the first director of health planning for Georgia. (Courtesy photo) There is legislation (House Bill 1009), which has passed the Georgia House of Representatives and been sent to the Senate, designed to do just that for high school students, mandating "local school systems and public schools to enact policies and procedures for use of personal electronic devices at school and school sponsored events by students." Specifically, "no public school student in grades nine through 12 shall be permitted to access personal electronic devices during the school day." As noted in their list of legislative priorities, the Georgia Department of Education is highly supportive of such legislation. Big Tech is the cause of much of this problem and has begun quietly settling lawsuits. But many more are yet to come. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently testified in a federal trial in California regarding the negative impact of technology and AI on young minds.

Ben Backus is a retired military aviator and corporate educator in Georgia. (Courtesy photo)

Many of the tech titans have begun to heavily contribute to both parties to insulate themselves from pressure to regulate. However, it is a highly sensitive non-partisan issue, and it is only a matter of time before Musk, Zuckerberg and others will be brought before the House or Senate to testify. Big Tech has done little to address issues such as cyberbullying. The cellphone becomes a weapon. Sometimes kids are just mean, using AI to create and send obscene pictures of someone to classmates. Such bullying has led to numerous children, usually girls, taking their lives. Ultimately, the question is not whether cellphones are inherently good or bad, but how and when they are used. Schools that establish clear guidelines and teach responsible digital behavior can highlight the benefits of mobile technology. Students must develop both academically and socially in a world where technology is here to stay — and can be a force for good or evil. In short, today’s children need to get outside and play rather than spend so much time with devices. And we adults need to push for reasonable nonpartisan regulations by school officials and politicians, like HB 1009. Ben Backus is a retired military aviator and corporate educator in Georgia. Jack Bernard, formerly a corporate SVP and Director of Health Planning for Georgia, is now a community activist located in Georgia.