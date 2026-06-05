Metro Atlanta Ex-Roswell High employee’s texts show sexual contact with student, warrant says Amanda Katz, 55, is accused of multiple sexual encounters with a 16-year-old, police said. Katz has resigned from her job, according to Fulton County Schools. A former Roswell High School teacher and administrative assistant faces a charge of improper sexual contact by an employee or agent after an investigation into her alleged relationship with a 16-year-old student. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Andre Butso 9 minutes ago Share

A former Fulton County Schools administrative assistant accused of having sex with a student also exchanged nearly 20,000 texts, including explicit messages, with the 16-year-old over nearly two months, a warrant states. Amanda Katz, 55, was arrested this week and charged with a felony count of improper sexual contact by an employee or agent after an investigation found she had “multiple off-site encounters” with the boy dating back to December, according to police and court documents.

The alleged inappropriate relationship was discovered after Katz took the teen and his family on a Valentine’s Day weekend trip to a cabin in Helen, where the boy’s mom found texts on her son’s phone and “knew there was something wrong,” the warrant says. Katz previously had worked as a teacher and later became an administrative assistant at Roswell High School, where the teen attended before he enrolled in another school in January, according to court records. She resigned from her position April 30 after being placed on administrative leave, the warrant states. A spokesperson for Fulton County Schools confirmed Katz “resigned and is no longer with” the school system. The district deferred any statement on the matter to Roswell police. Katz and her attorneys did not respond to requests for comment.

The boy’s mom described Katz as “a friend of the family,” according to the warrant, which says the former school employee invited them to a mountain town getaway after the student told her his mother had never been on a vacation. The teen and his family abruptly left the cabin after the discovery of the text messages, and school co-workers told investigators Katz appeared “distraught” because of a “breakup,” the documents state.

The concerns were reported to the school district police and the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services, leading to a criminal investigation. The teen told officials about multiple sexual encounters with Katz from late December up until the February vacation after initially describing their relationship as “just friends,” according to the warrant. The encounters mostly took place at Katz’s home, but some occurred in other locations such as her car in parking lots. The warrant says the teen was a student of Katz’s the year before the alleged sex began, and that she said in a statement to investigators that she tutored the youngest child in the household. Texts included in the warrant show Katz and the student behaved as if they were in a relationship, one that she knew could get her into serious trouble, and had discussed one day living together. “I can’t stop looking at you and certainly keep my hands. To myself. Just telling you this can get me fired..... I need to leave Roswell...... Please delete this entire thread,” she messaged the student, according to one exchange detailed in the warrant.