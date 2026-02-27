UGA fires instructor amid allegations of soliciting sex with minor

Students walk through campus as they cross the iconic Arch at the University of Georgia in Athens on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Campus police said they recovered additional evidence at his Athens residence.

The school made the announcement on Friday, saying in a campus-wide email that the man, who was working on a limited-term contract with UGA, had been fired and barred from campus. According to UGA’s investigation, the instructor fled the country late Tuesday.

A University of Georgia instructor has fled the country after accusations that he sent sexually explicit messages to someone posing as a minor.

“Even so, the UGA Police Department remains fully committed to investigating this case, and we are moving forward with a criminal investigation,” the school said.

It added that UGA police executed a search warrant at the individual’s Athens residence on Wednesday where they recovered additional evidence.

Videos of the man went viral earlier this week, posted by the Instagram account streetsweeeperztv. Run by Angelus Pereira, the Athens-based account poses as a 14-year-old boy in an attempt to catch pedophiles.

In one video, Pereira confronts the instructor and shows him documents chronicling a conversation the instructor had online with someone who claimed to be 14. Screenshots of the conversation show the man sent the account sexually explicit messages.