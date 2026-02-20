opinion Progress and preservation: Safeguarding the spirit of a Georgia college town Johnny B’s in Dahlonega is a beloved bar that should be saved. The property owners should reconsider any plans to sell it to the University of North Georgia. The University of North Georgia in Dahlonega is planning to close Johnny B's restaurant and bar on West Main Street to make way for more parking for the school. (Scott Rogers/The Gainesville Times)

By Hannah Bates 1 hour ago link copied

What is a college town without its local dive bar that’s been around since the late ’70s? In a few weeks, that could all disappear for the local residents and the students at University of North Georgia. A bar beloved by all — Johnny B’s. The matter became public Feb. 10, when Johnny B’s shared an announcement on its social media platforms. Unfortunately, the property owners did not offer the tenants of Johnny B’s an opportunity to purchase. Adding to the stress, in the small town of Dahlonega, there is simply a lack of viable relocation options. On the line, there are 30 people whose jobs and livelihood are at risk.

If the property gets absorbed by the university, which is tax-exempt, then Dahlonega stands to lose valuable sales and property tax revenue that go back to making the community a better place. Is it fair to ask whether a university that defines its values as integrity, engagement and service is prepared to uphold those values when doing so directly impacts the livelihoods of the very community it claims to serve? Hannah Bates. (Courtesy) And the university’s intention of buying it? To possibly make it a parking lot. Universities often speak about community impact — but actions like this force us to question whether those values are practiced or merely printed in brochures. Growth, when executed responsibly, strengthens both a university and its surrounding community. But when local businesses must be sacrificed to sustain that growth, I criticize that this is institutional overreach and not strategic expansion. Johnny B’s has long functioned as the home base for milestone weekends such as friend and class reunions, Gold Rush festival and post-wedding celebrations. Spaces like this play an important role in sustaining alumni presence, and their absence can diminish the overall return — with downstream effects on tourism, small businesses and the broader local economy.

Beyond the economic impact, removing this establishment raises an increase in safety concerns. Its close walking distance from campus and apartments provides a nearby gathering place, helping reduce impaired driving accidents and potentially DUIs. In a perfect world, there would be none. However, in a college town, being proactive to reduce those is what matters. Just reacting to accidents and DUIs as they happen, I don’t believe anyone would want the repercussions.

While we understand and support the growth and development of the University of North Georgia, there must be a path forward where conversations can happen that can lead to not erasing such an important piece of Dahlonega’s identity. When alumni like myself heard the news, we felt such a sadness, not just of nostalgia, but for the current students and residents. In addition to its typical dive bar aesthetics, Johnny B’s has a small-town charm that makes it feel like home. It’s the kind of place that remembers you by name years after you have left the town. Alumni (and I’m sure residents, as well) can agree that our fondest memories in Dahlonega come from Johnny B’s. There was nothing quite like a Thursday night at Johnny B’s — dancing with your friends to Migos, Fetty Wap, 21 Savage, Waka Flocka Flame, the list goes on. Even the chill “Wing Nights” with friends after long days of classes, balancing studying, Greek life and those with jobs — it serves as a place to unwind or just be silly. As a cornerstone business of Dahlonega, it has formed many friendships and even marriages. My best friend met her husband here, and countless other decades of marriages have started here. A petition was launched that has gathered nearly 4,000 signatures and counting. With the final day of business currently set for Feb. 28, the reality is 30 employees are preparing for a worst-case scenario — losing their job while trying to find a new one simultaneously.