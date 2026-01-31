Metro Atlanta Open drinking in Atlanta? Historic South Downtown could be the first City officials are floating the idea of open container districts ahead of the FIFA World Cup to boost economic impact. Fans compete in a stein holding competition during the World Cup draw party in Atlanta on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Atlanta is weighing whether to allow open alcohol containers in South Downtown in hopes of bringing more foot traffic to the neighborhood — especially during the FIFA World Cup games this summer. Consuming alcohol on sidewalks or streets outside of permitted businesses is currently illegal in the city without a special permit. But legislation being considered by Atlanta City Council would create an entertainment district in South Downtown where visitors 21 years or older could drink freely.

Atlanta City Council Member Jason Dozier, who introduced the legislation, is working alongside the developers of the South Downtown project, a partnership between Atlanta Ventures founders Jon Birdsong and David Cummings, to get clearance for the open container district. The scattered development encompasses 57 buildings across roughly 16 acres of the neighborhood between Underground Atlanta, Five Points MARTA station and Centennial Yards. But the open container district would include the surrounding historic neighborhood, once considered the center city with Atlanta’s Terminal Station, Hotel Row and a bustling shopping corridor. It also sits just a six-minute walk to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in one direction and to Atlanta City Hall and the Georgia State Capitol in another. World Cup games will be played at Mercedes-Benz.

“I believe South Downtown is where a lot of our city’s activity is going to be, not just with World Cup, but also in the years beyond,” said Dozier, who represents the area. “It’s a way to plant a flag that downtown is a destination.”

Mercedes-Benz stadium can be seen between buildings as attendees participate in a walking tour of South Downtown led by Jon Birdsong and April Stammel in March 2024. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) The legislation was held in committee at Dozier’s request so additional changes could be made before a full council vote. But he pointed to other cities that already capitalize on open drinking, the most well-known arguably being Savannah’s open container district that stretches from Hutchinson Island and the waterfront to the south edge of Forsyth Park. Metro Atlanta cities that have entertainment districts include Alpharetta, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Decatur, Dunwoody, Marietta, Smyrna and Tucker. “I imagine if this happens, and there’s going to be other parts of the city who want to do it too,” he said.

April Stammel handles retail leasing within the 10-block South Downtown development. She said the goal is to create a “walkable, people-oriented” neighborhood where patrons can move easily between small businesses or visit the new park slated to open in the spring with a drink in hand. “It really is inspired by having a dozen restaurants who are all rooting for each other and cheering each other on,” she said. “It would be great if we could show, as an example in downtown, how this could activate and bring another dimension to the experience.” Attendees walk past a colorful mural during a walking tour of South Downtown in March 2024. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Mayor Andre Dickens’ administration has hinted at establishing open container areas before. City officials are eager to increase the estimated $500 million in economic impact from the World Cup games by convincing visitors to stay an extra day or two.

Dickens described the goal to other metro area officials at a FIFA planning meeting last April , saying that one extra night stay in a hotel or a few extra meals at local restaurants could have a big impact on revenue generated by the event. "If we can continue to make our region shine and give them things to do, they won't just come for the match; they'll come for a couple of days ahead or a couple of days thereafter," Dickens said. Chief Operating Officer LaChandra Burks followed the mayor's comments by listing some of the legislation being considered by the city, which included open container districts. "We are starting to have conversations around open container," she said. "Do we create special entertainment districts where you have open containers that stay within a certain area — instead of people trying to sneak around and do it?"