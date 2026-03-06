opinion Georgia brewers are punished by law just for being based in the Peach State Out-of-state companies play by a different set of rules, putting locals at a disadvantage. A simple fix to the law would level the playing field. Creature Comforts Brewery, Oct. 20, 2021. (Courtesy of Jason Thrasher)

24 minutes ago link copied

A few years ago, Creature Comforts pursued a prime location on the Atlanta Beltline. We had a simple vision: open a welcoming, consumer-facing taproom in a place people already gather. It would have become our home away from home in Atlanta — a place to connect with customers, bring tourism to a Georgia company and showcase what Georgia craft beer can be.

We couldn’t make it work. Not because customers didn’t want it. Not because we lacked the capital. Because Georgia law made the economics unrealistic for a Georgia brewery. BrewDog — an out-of-state brewery — was able to operate on that prime Atlanta real estate without facing the same burden we faced. Under current law, a Georgia brewery can’t ship more beer into a taproom than it brews there — effectively forcing at least a 50% on-site brewing footprint — which makes high-rent, high-traffic sites economically unrealistic.

RELATED Opinion: If Georgia wants stronger downtowns, state must modernize its brewery laws That is the injustice.

This is not anti-BrewDog. They are playing by the rules available to them. This is about Georgia businesses being treated worse in Georgia than out-of-state businesses. Fix the law with this simple single-issue solution Adam Beauchamp is the co-founder and CEO of Creature Comforts Brewing Company based in Athens, Georgia. (Courtesy) Today, Georgia breweries are effectively pushed toward industrial locations if we want to sell directly to consumers because the law ties consumer-facing taprooms to on-site production. That may have made sense in another era. It does not reflect how modern consumer-facing brewery locations work, and it puts Georgia brewers at a competitive disadvantage in our own state. Meanwhile, Georgia already gives other alcohol producers more flexibility. Farm wineries can operate satellite tasting locations under Georgia law. They can move their own product to those locations and operate consumer-facing spaces under a framework the state has managed for years. So let’s be honest: Georgia already knows how to regulate this model. Breweries are simply being denied the same basic opportunity. That is why we are asking for a narrow, single-issue fix: Allow Georgia breweries to operate up to two satellite tasting rooms. Today, Georgia breweries are effectively pushed toward industrial locations if we want to sell directly to consumers because the law ties consumer-facing taprooms to on-site production. That may have made sense in another era. It does not reflect how modern consumer-facing brewery locations work, and it puts Georgia brewers at a competitive disadvantage in our own state. Meanwhile, Georgia already gives other alcohol producers more flexibility. Farm wineries can operate satellite tasting locations under Georgia law. They can move their own product to those locations and operate consumer-facing spaces under a framework the state has managed for years. So let’s be honest: Georgia already knows how to regulate this model. Breweries are simply being denied the same basic opportunity. That is why we are asking for a narrow, single-issue fix: Allow Georgia breweries to operate up to two satellite tasting rooms. Just two. And just as important, this proposal does not increase the total amount of beer a brewery can sell directly to consumers. The 6,000-barrel annual direct-to-consumer cap stays exactly the same. The daily case limit per person stays exactly the same. We are not asking to sell more beer. We are asking for flexibility in where we can sell the same already-capped amount.

That distinction matters — because wholesalers and others will likely argue this is a hidden attempt to dismantle the three-tier system or unfairly compete with retailers. It is not. Georgia makes it easier for state breweries to expand in Tennessee This proposal does not expand self-distribution. It does not authorize direct-to-retail sales. It does not increase direct-to-consumer volume. It does not change the case limits. It does not touch wine or spirits law. It is a small, clean correction to a Georgia-specific disadvantage. The opposition argument will be that breweries are “just asking for bars.”

That misses the point — and frankly, it proves the point. Yes, we are asking for customer-facing places where people can experience our brand. That is exactly what modern breweries need to survive. These locations are not about flooding the market with volume. They are brand-building and tourism engines. They help breweries stay relevant, create jobs and keep investment in Georgia. Right now, Georgia craft breweries are under real pressure. Some have already closed. Others are struggling. When Georgia law makes it harder for Georgia breweries to open viable customer-facing locations — while out-of-state operators can find an easier path — we should not be surprised when growth and investment leave the state. RELATED Opinion: Offer gig workers health insurance without forcing them into 9-to-5 jobs Creature Comforts recently signed a license agreement for a satellite location in Chattanooga. We are proud of that project. But Georgia lawmakers should ask themselves a simple question: Why is Georgia making it easier for us to invest in Tennessee than in Atlanta?

Wholesalers have every right to protect their interests. But this is not a fight worth forcing. Craft beer accounts for a small share of a wholesaler’s portfolio. Two satellite tasting rooms per brewery, with no cap increase and no case-limit increase, is not a threat to the system. If anything, healthier Georgia breweries make better long-term partners for wholesalers, retailers and communities. This should be an easy one. Georgia should not punish Georgia breweries for being Georgia breweries. If out-of-state brewers can make Atlanta work, Georgia brewers should be able to, too.