A.M. ATL: Hometown pride

Morning, y’all! Happy belated International Women’s Day (March 8) to all the fellow female spirits out there. I hope you had an unbothered weekend and no one said anything weirdly patronizing to you.
Let’s get to it.
Atlanta’s “Downtown Rising” initiative, started in 2024, has worked to secure housing for individuals experiencing homelessness before hundreds of thousands of soccer fans descend on the city this summer for World Cup matches.
The DeKalb County School District is considering closing more than two dozen schools in the coming years to solve capacity problems. It’s a major undertaking that has divided parents and residents. Now, there’s a new wrinkle.
A new version of DeKalb’s redistricting plan is expected this month.
I will put aside my abiding distrust for all things AI for this story and this story only.
Google and the U.S. Council of Mayors recently compiled a “playbook” of cities that are effectively using artificial intelligence systems to govern better.
You know who’s in there as a prime example? Mableton, Georgia, baby. (Proud resident right here.)
🫏 The sprint is on for qualifying candidates in Georgia’s top legislative contests. In addition to the U.S. Senate and Georgia gubernatorial races, which we talk about all the time, Democrats are feeling optimistic they can claim some state House and Senate seats with new challengers.
🏢 The Georgia Senate voted to put the brakes on tax breaks for data centers. They passed a bill that would repeal two sales tax exemptions through 2028 and 2031. The same bill also protects consumers from paying for infrastructure costs related to data centers.
💸 Georgia touts its title as the No. 1 state for business. Unfortunately, the state’s minimum wage doesn’t match the growth. It’s still $5.15 an hour, same as it’s been for decades.
Savannah’s iconic Forsyth Park fountain turned green on Friday, as it does before St. Patrick’s Day every year.
The Hawks have won six straight and are facing a winnable week
Yay!
The fans were on fire, but Atlanta United drops home opener
Boo!
Atlanta Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes opens Alpharetta academy
This is Silver Spring, Md., erasure. (Dawes was born there; my hometown.)
Trout lilies, with their charming little yellow blooms, are some of the earliest GA wildflowers to appear each year
[Whispers so winter can’t hear] Y’all, spring is so close!
March 9, 1914
Atlanta suffragists to hold big rally … raising $25,000 fund for Wesley Memorial Hospital. Atlanta needs a great hospital. There are several here and some of them are fine. But none is great. None is the Johns Hopkins of the south. Why not make Wesley Memorial that? The foundation for a great hospital along broad lines that know no creed save charity has been laid. Let’s build on those foundations — for Atlanta of tomorrow. Let’s give, and give generously and soon.
Promises made, promises kept. Wesley Memorial Hospital eventually became Emory University Hospital.
I’m still thinking about how Savannah cleans the fountain after St. Patrick’s Day. It’s stressing me out. The fountain was just restored last summer and is mostly made of iron with white gloss paint. Do they repaint it every year? How gentle is this dye? The Savannah bureau will get answers for us all.
Until next time.