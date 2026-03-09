News

A.M. ATL: Hometown pride

Plus: Grade shakeups, green fountain
By
40 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! Happy belated International Women’s Day (March 8) to all the fellow female spirits out there. I hope you had an unbothered weekend and no one said anything weirdly patronizing to you.

Let’s get to it.

HOMELESS ENCAMPMENT CLEARINGS CONTINUE BEFORE WORLD CUP

Homelessness initiatives often get criticism for treating the optics of the problem and not the source. On the other hand, encampments can become a public health issue.
Homelessness initiatives often get criticism for treating the optics of the problem and not the source. On the other hand, encampments can become a public health issue.

Atlanta’s “Downtown Rising” initiative, started in 2024, has worked to secure housing for individuals experiencing homelessness before hundreds of thousands of soccer fans descend on the city this summer for World Cup matches.

🔎 READ MORE: An unhoused person talks about their experience

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

GRADE SHAKE-UP COULD BE PART OF DEKALB SCHOOL PLAN

The DeKalb County School District is considering closing more than two dozen schools in the coming years to solve capacity problems. It’s a major undertaking that has divided parents and residents. Now, there’s a new wrinkle.

A new version of DeKalb’s redistricting plan is expected this month.

🔎 READ MORE: Are there pros and cons to different grade arrangements?

MABLETON MENTIONED!

Mableton: We're a city!
Mableton: We're a city!

I will put aside my abiding distrust for all things AI for this story and this story only.

Google and the U.S. Council of Mayors recently compiled a “playbook” of cities that are effectively using artificial intelligence systems to govern better.

You know who’s in there as a prime example? Mableton, Georgia, baby. (Proud resident right here.)

🔎 READ MORE: More from thoroughly modern Mableton

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🫏 The sprint is on for qualifying candidates in Georgia’s top legislative contests. In addition to the U.S. Senate and Georgia gubernatorial races, which we talk about all the time, Democrats are feeling optimistic they can claim some state House and Senate seats with new challengers.

🏢 The Georgia Senate voted to put the brakes on tax breaks for data centers. They passed a bill that would repeal two sales tax exemptions through 2028 and 2031. The same bill also protects consumers from paying for infrastructure costs related to data centers.

💸 Georgia touts its title as the No. 1 state for business. Unfortunately, the state’s minimum wage doesn’t match the growth. It’s still $5.15 an hour, same as it’s been for decades.

THE GREENING IS UPON US

Gonna make our trusty Savannah bureau write a story about how they clean the fountain afterwards.
Gonna make our trusty Savannah bureau write a story about how they clean the fountain afterwards.

Savannah’s iconic Forsyth Park fountain turned green on Friday, as it does before St. Patrick’s Day every year.

☘️ READ MORE: How Savannah is prepping for St. Paddy’s

NEWS BITES

The Hawks have won six straight and are facing a winnable week

Yay!

The fans were on fire, but Atlanta United drops home opener

Boo!

Atlanta Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes opens Alpharetta academy

This is Silver Spring, Md., erasure. (Dawes was born there; my hometown.)

Trout lilies, with their charming little yellow blooms, are some of the earliest GA wildflowers to appear each year

[Whispers so winter can’t hear] Y’all, spring is so close!

ON THIS DATE

March 9, 1914

Atlanta suffragists to hold big rally … raising $25,000 fund for Wesley Memorial Hospital. Atlanta needs a great hospital. There are several here and some of them are fine. But none is great. None is the Johns Hopkins of the south. Why not make Wesley Memorial that? The foundation for a great hospital along broad lines that know no creed save charity has been laid. Let’s build on those foundations — for Atlanta of tomorrow. Let’s give, and give generously and soon.

Promises made, promises kept. Wesley Memorial Hospital eventually became Emory University Hospital.

ONE MORE THING

I’m still thinking about how Savannah cleans the fountain after St. Patrick’s Day. It’s stressing me out. The fountain was just restored last summer and is mostly made of iron with white gloss paint. Do they repaint it every year? How gentle is this dye? The Savannah bureau will get answers for us all.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

More Stories

The Latest

Glasgow Central fire

Glasgow building fire closes Scotland's busiest train station and disrupts rail services

14m ago

Iran names former supreme leader's son to succeed him as war sends oil prices soaring

38m ago

Crude oil prices spike near $120 a barrel as the Iran war impedes production and shipping

44m ago

Keep Reading

With World Cup knocking, homeless camp cleanup proceeds at downtown’s doorstep

Atlanta-area schools should not treat student protests as a pass to skip class

12m ago

Fulton Commission approves plan to lower jail population after intense debate

Featured

Despite challenges, Black-owned beer is still bubbling in ATL

Despite challenges, Black-owned beer businesses still bubbling in Atlanta

With World Cup knocking, homeless camp cleanup proceeds at downtown’s doorstep

Atlanta Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes opens Alpharetta academy