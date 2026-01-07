Get Schooled Why Georgia needs a modernized school funding formula Legislation that promotes greater parent accountability — along with updated QBE funding — could foster a more collaborative and responsible school culture. Students and parents arrive for the first day of school at Stoneview Elementary School in Lithonia on Monday, August 7, 2023. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Editor’s Note: It’s been 40 years since the Georgia Legislature has updated its funding formula for education, known as the Quality Basic Education Act. Over the years, state lawmakers have made several efforts to modernize the formula, but have been unsuccessful. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recently asked several education experts their thoughts about what, if any, changes they would make to the formula. Here’s the third of these guest essays. As the Georgia General Assembly’s primary constitutional responsibility is to pass a budget — and as budgets are a reflection of values — it is prudent to take a hard look at the foundational components of effective public schools. One of those components is comprehensive parent participation in the education of their children. Another is the Quality Basic Education funding formula, which was designed decades ago for a very different Georgia. QBE remains the backbone of public school funding, yet it has been chronically underfunded and built on outdated assumptions about staffing, class size, transportation, technology and student needs. If Georgia is serious about strengthening public education, updating and fully funding QBE must go hand in hand with investments that intentionally support and incentivize parental involvement.

A modernized QBE formula should reflect today’s classroom realities and the expectations Georgia voters have for equity, accountability and outcomes. This includes recalibrating funding weights to account for student poverty, mental health needs, special education services, English learners and rural challenges — while also supporting wraparound services that allow families to be true partners in education. Consistent with research and practitioner experience, students thrive when schools are adequately resourced and when parents are meaningfully engaged. Updating QBE is not about expanding bureaucracy; it is about ensuring state dollars follow student need and empower schools to build strong family — school partnerships that improve achievement and behavior across all learning levels. Georgia Federation of Teachers President Verdaillia Turner speaks from the steps of the Georgia Capitol on April 28, 2025 about a proposal to hold parents accountable if their children commit an act of violence against teachers. (Cassidy Alexander/AJC) Parents are not just participants in their children’s educational journey; they are foundational to school success, regardless of school type. Research consistently shows that active parental engagement leads to stronger academic performance, improved discipline, and a healthier school climate. Yet in too many public schools, fewer than 10% of parents engage with teachers or administrators in a given year. This disconnect places an unfair burden on educators and undermines student outcomes — and it must be addressed. In contrast, many charter schools, academies, and private schools require parents to commit time, talent, or resources, fostering a culture of shared responsibility and accountability. These institutions understand that engaged parents are essential to building supportive learning environments. Public schools should be fully enabled — through policy and funding — to adopt similar approaches, ensuring parents clearly understand both their rights and responsibilities in the educational process.

The current system allows some parents to disengage after dropping their children off at school, with little accountability for behavior, attendance, or academic support at home. This hands-off approach not only weakens student success but leaves teachers and administrators managing challenges that require family partnership to solve effectively.

Legislation that promotes greater parent accountability — paired with adequate, modernized QBE funding — could foster a more collaborative and responsible school culture. This may include incentives for parent participation, training programs that equip families to support learning at home, and structures that strengthen communication between schools and families. Accountability should be balanced with positive reinforcement. When parents are supported, expected, and empowered to engage, the entire school community benefits. Parental contributions — whether time, talent, or resources — can significantly enhance the educational experience for all students. Investing in parental involvement is not a feel-good initiative; it is a proven strategy for improving outcomes. Rather than continuing to layer policies that serve special interests, Georgia must focus on what works: adequately funded schools, engaged families, and shared responsibility for student success. By modernizing QBE and elevating parents as partners, we can strengthen public education statewide. In this era of educational reform, Georgia has an opportunity to align its funding priorities with the proven components of effective schools. The General Assembly can invest tax dollars wisely and transform public education by fully funding and updating QBE —while recognizing parents as the cornerstone of student success. Verdaillia Turner is president of the Georgia Federation of Teachers.