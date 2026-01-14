What to know about Morris Brown College’s interim president

Nzinga Shaw, the former chief diversity and inclusion officer for the Atlanta Hawks, is the interim president of Morris Brown College. (AJC file)

The college’s new leader has a resume that extends from Spelman College to the Hawks.

Here are some things to know about Shaw:

Nzinga Shaw was named Monday as the interim president of Morris Brown College, the historically Black college in Atlanta. Shaw will lead the school in the wake of the decision by the college’s Board of Trustees to remove Kevin E. James, who had been president since 2020.

Shaw has several ties to Morris Brown

Shaw is quite familiar with the college. She was on Morris Brown’s board before being chosen to serve as interim president. Shaw also received an honorary degree from the school.

A long history of diversity expertise

Shaw was the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for The Recording Academy, which bestows the Grammy Awards. She has advised several organizations on strategic communications and inclusive governance.

A history maker with the Hawks

Shaw was named chief diversity and inclusion officer for the basketball team in late 2014, which at the time was reeling over racist comments made by team officials. She was the first person to hold such a position for any of the top sports leagues in North America. Her work included a listening tour, more community partnerships and programs and resulted in several other teams creating similar positions during her tenure.

Shaw’s ties to another Atlanta HBCU

Shaw graduated from Spelman College with a degree in English language and literature. She has also served as an adjunct professor at Fisk University and has an honorary doctorate degrees in Humane Letters from LeMoyne-Owen College.