Education

Morris Brown College president says he’s been terminated from position

One of his crowning achievements was helping Morris Brown regain accreditation in 2022, thus restoring its access to federal financial aid.
Morris Brown President Kevin E. James speaks at a press conference announcing the college’s accreditation status in Atlanta on Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Morris Brown President Kevin E. James speaks at a press conference announcing the college’s accreditation status in Atlanta on Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
By
27 minutes ago

In the midst of what appeared to be a promising resurrection campaign, Morris Brown College unexpectedly fired its president on Monday.

Former President Kevin E. James made the announcement on his social media platforms, writing that the Atlanta college’s board of trustees made the decision without providing him an explanation.

His termination was the result of “board overreach and interference,” James wrote. “The timing of this decision is particularly troubling, as the institution is approaching its accreditation reaffirmation review in a few weeks.”

James could not be reached for further comment. Morris Brown College did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RELATED
The AJC’s past coverage of efforts by Morris Brown College to regain accreditation

Accreditation reviews are important for all colleges and universities because a school must be accredited to receive federal funds. But the review is particularly meaningful at Morris Brown; the historically Black college nearly closed after its accreditation was revoked in late 2002 due to fiscal management and debt. Dolores Cross, who was president at the time, was accused of misappropriating millions of dollars and later pleaded guilty to embezzlement.

James was named president in 2020. One of his crowning achievements was helping Morris Brown regain accreditation in 2022, thus restoring its access to federal financial aid.

RELATED
Morris Brown College’s hard reset has started

He wrote that the board’s decision “disregards established governance best practices.” And he noted that his contract extends through 2029. “I fully intend to pursue all rights and remedies afforded to me under that agreement,” he wrote.

The school had steadily been increasing enrollment over the past several years. James previously said he was aiming to double its enrollment from 400 to 800 over the next five years.

James wrote that he recently completed a successful annual evaluation and had received “consistently strong” performance reviews throughout his tenure. “Morris Brown College has literally made history under my leadership as President,” he wrote.

About the Author

Jason Armesto is the higher education reporter for the AJC.

More Stories

The Latest

Black male teachers strive to be mentors and role models
GET SCHOOLED

Experts: Georgia must spend more on teacher pay, mental health in schools

Will Georgia expand school cellphone ban? Most state bans include high schools.

What the CDC’s new flu vaccine guidance could mean for Georgia schools

Keep Reading

Tennessee university reinstates professor fired for Charlie Kirk post and settles for $500k

Trump officials and Louisiana put an end to another decades-old school desegregation order

Attorneys who represented Georgia Republicans now handling DOJ voting cases

Featured

Georgia House of Representatives

Georgia lawmakers return to Atlanta for 2026 legislative session

FROM

Bernice King calls for urgent action as she unveils MLK holiday observance

Lights. Camera. Return to action? Savannah looks to indie films for revival.