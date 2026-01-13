Morris Brown College president says he’s been terminated from position

In the midst of what appeared to be a promising resurrection campaign, Morris Brown College unexpectedly fired its president on Monday.
Former President Kevin E. James made the announcement on his social media platforms, writing that the Atlanta college’s board of trustees made the decision without providing him an explanation.
His termination was the result of “board overreach and interference,” James wrote. “The timing of this decision is particularly troubling, as the institution is approaching its accreditation reaffirmation review in a few weeks.”
James could not be reached for further comment. Morris Brown College did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Accreditation reviews are important for all colleges and universities because a school must be accredited to receive federal funds. But the review is particularly meaningful at Morris Brown; the historically Black college nearly closed after its accreditation was revoked in late 2002 due to fiscal management and debt. Dolores Cross, who was president at the time, was accused of misappropriating millions of dollars and later pleaded guilty to embezzlement.
James was named president in 2020. One of his crowning achievements was helping Morris Brown regain accreditation in 2022, thus restoring its access to federal financial aid.
He wrote that the board’s decision “disregards established governance best practices.” And he noted that his contract extends through 2029. “I fully intend to pursue all rights and remedies afforded to me under that agreement,” he wrote.
The school had steadily been increasing enrollment over the past several years. James previously said he was aiming to double its enrollment from 400 to 800 over the next five years.
James wrote that he recently completed a successful annual evaluation and had received “consistently strong” performance reviews throughout his tenure. “Morris Brown College has literally made history under my leadership as President,” he wrote.