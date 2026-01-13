Morris Brown College president says he’s been terminated from position

One of his crowning achievements was helping Morris Brown regain accreditation in 2022, thus restoring its access to federal financial aid.

Former President Kevin E. James made the announcement on his social media platforms, writing that the Atlanta college’s board of trustees made the decision without providing him an explanation.

In the midst of what appeared to be a promising resurrection campaign, Morris Brown College unexpectedly fired its president on Monday.

His termination was the result of “board overreach and interference,” James wrote. “The timing of this decision is particularly troubling, as the institution is approaching its accreditation reaffirmation review in a few weeks.”

James could not be reached for further comment. Morris Brown College did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Accreditation reviews are important for all colleges and universities because a school must be accredited to receive federal funds. But the review is particularly meaningful at Morris Brown; the historically Black college nearly closed after its accreditation was revoked in late 2002 due to fiscal management and debt. Dolores Cross, who was president at the time, was accused of misappropriating millions of dollars and later pleaded guilty to embezzlement.

