Two more University of Georgia fraternities accused of hazing have been permitted to resume activity after authorities were unable to substantiate the allegations.

The pauses on Sigma Chi and Pi Kappa Phi were lifted in late September.

It is the third time this semester that a hazing investigation has been closed at a UGA frat because interviews with fraternity members did not produce evidence supporting the claims.

In mid-September, UGA received a report about Pi Kappa Phi. An anonymous caller alleged the frat was depriving pledges of sleep, forcing them to drink excessively and burning their forearms with cigarettes, according to the incident report. “Lives might be in danger in the next 24 hours,” the tipster told UGA.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department conducted a welfare check of Pi Kappa Phi but no one answered the door and there was no sign of anyone inside, according to UGA. The UGA Office of Greek Life “interviewed members and was not able to substantiate any of the claims in the anonymous report,” the school said.

On Sept. 22, ACCPD concluded an investigation of Sigma Chi. The frat had been accused of punching pledges, forcing them “to drink copious amounts of alcohol beyond their capacity,” and having pledges send videos of themselves chugging alcohol to fraternity leaders. Police interviewed more than 100 fraternity members and pledges. “None of the above (members) admitted to having involvement in or experiencing hazing,” wrote one officer.