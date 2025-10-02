Two people have been arrested following a hazing investigation at Fort Valley State University, according to police records.

The school announced Thursday that police had finished the investigation of FVSU’s marching band, where the alleged incident occurred.

An officer interviewed a student on Sept. 24 regarding a hazing incident and then turned the investigation over to the Fort Valley Police Department, according to a university police report.

The investigation was concluded roughly a week later, when FVSU announced in a social media post Thursday that the city of Fort Valley Police Department “has found sufficient evidence to support charges of hazing.”

The victims were a 20-year-old man and 18-year-old woman, according to an incident report from Fort Valley police. Two women, ages 20 and 21, were arrested on a charge of “hazing students.” There was also a warrant for a 25-year-old woman, but she was not arrested, according to the document. The report does not describe the allegations.

The university did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Hazing has been a misdemeanor in Georgia since 2021, when the state Legislature passed the Max Gruver Act. Named after a Roswell teen who died from alcohol poisoning during a hazing incident at a Louisiana State University fraternity in 2017, it can result in a $5,000 fine and up to one year in jail.