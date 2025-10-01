If “viewpoint diversity” is not related to the content of the course but overtly about perceptions that university faculty skew toward liberal points of view, how will institutions comply with ensuring faculty hires represent “viewpoint diversity”?

DeSantis ally Chris Rufo claims universities, through DEI, have removed conservative viewpoints from higher education. And while the claim that higher education — a place where the work centers on data, research and varied viewpoints — is some breeding ground for liberal ideologies is not new, this new accreditation body seeks to activate that myth against the institutions themselves — an expansion of what DeSantis and Rufo accomplished at Florida’s New College. But how will this work in Georgia?

The Georgia Board of Regents recently enacted a new policy that states, “All employment processes and decisions, including but not limited to hiring, promotion and tenure, shall be free of ideological tests, affirmations, and oaths, including diversity statements.” This policy was passed in the flurry of anti-DEI efforts and sought to restrict any perception of acknowledging that our nation, students and stakeholders are diverse. But in doing so, this BOR policy may, on its own, cause universities to be out of compliance with the anti-woke accreditor unless they administer political orientation tests for their employees — like those now in K-12 schools in Oklahoma, which also violate BOR policy.

One of the hallmarks of USG Chancellor Sonny Purdue’s tenure is to require faculty and staff to view students as “customers” and claiming that higher education is in the “customer service business.” While efforts from the USG/BOR have sought to align with the broader anti-DEI/anti-woke sentiment of the day, these efforts remain not only problematic, hard to enforce from a policy standpoint, but truly just terrible for business — and our “customers.”

These politically charged efforts to strong-arm curriculum, teaching and campus climate to align better with right-wing perspectives represent an existential threat to academic freedom and the very nature of science and the humanities. These efforts by the USG/BOR to leverage fervent political and right-wing culture warrior policies to eliminate DEI through a new accrediting body represent the opposite of a sound business model in favor of ideological commitments that will not aid the USG in surviving the coming enrollment cliff.