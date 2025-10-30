opinion Georgia needs a manufacturing workforce. This Carrollton program can help. 12 for Life teaches academics along with real-life technical skills needed to succeed in industry. Two students in the Southwire 12 for Life program work on a project. 12 For Life was created by Southwire executives concerned about the then-high dropout rate at Carroll County High School and the impact it was having on the company's ability to hire employees. (Courtesy photo)

By Donna Ennis and Cameron Searcy 50 minutes ago link copied

To train the workforce of the future, we need to think outside the box. Through career academies, dual enrollment programs, and partnerships with technical colleges and universities, Georgia schools offer students a range of career paths. Still, the need for an advanced manufacturing workforce is only growing. To fill the thousands of technical jobs we’ll need for our state’s manufacturing sector, we need to look to deeper public-private partnerships to create truly innovative solutions.

This is why earlier this month we launched the second annual Georgia AIM Week in Carrollton, highlighting a program that connects school and career pathways through a public-private partnership. At Southwire’s 12 for Life facility, high school students take classes, learn valuable job skills and bring home a good paycheck. This is why earlier this month we launched the second annual Georgia AIM Week in Carrollton, highlighting a program that connects school and career pathways through a public-private partnership. At Southwire’s 12 for Life facility, high school students take classes, learn valuable job skills and bring home a good paycheck. RELATED Georgia manufacturers' new recruiting pitch: It’s not your father’s factory job Donna Ennis is associate vice president for community-based engagement at the Georgia Tech Enterprise Institute and is co-director of Georgia Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing. (Courtesy photo) Connecting education and career pathways in manufacturing is foundational for Georgia AIM, or Georgia Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing. We support programs across the state to inspire innovation in K-12 students, connect new graduates to our Technical College System of Georgia and universities, and support programs that foster apprenticeships, fellowships and internships. The program fostered at 12 for Life is truly groundbreaking, and every company facing a workforce shortage should look to it as a solution. Founded in 2006, 12 For Life was created by Southwire executives concerned about the then-high dropout rate at Carroll County High School and the impact it was having on Southwire’s ability to hire employees at its manufacturing facilities there. Working with Carroll County school officials, Southwire, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of cable and wire, invested $2.5 million to build a factory designed to address both issues. This meant providing school district-run classrooms where students would spend part of their day catching up on credits needed to graduate. Then, they would shift to the manufacturing floor, where they learned how to roll and package wire sold in home-goods stores across the country. To qualify for the program, students are selected based on interest, parental approval, financial need, poor grades and poor attendance. Connecting education and career pathways in manufacturing is foundational for Georgia AIM, or Georgia Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing. We support programs across the state to inspire innovation in K-12 students, connect new graduates to our Technical College System of Georgia and universities, and support programs that foster apprenticeships, fellowships and internships. The program fostered at 12 for Life is truly groundbreaking, and every company facing a workforce shortage should look to it as a solution. Founded in 2006, 12 For Life was created by Southwire executives concerned about the then-high dropout rate at Carroll County High School and the impact it was having on Southwire’s ability to hire employees at its manufacturing facilities there. Working with Carroll County school officials, Southwire, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of cable and wire, invested $2.5 million to build a factory designed to address both issues. This meant providing school district-run classrooms where students would spend part of their day catching up on credits needed to graduate. Then, they would shift to the manufacturing floor, where they learned how to roll and package wire sold in home-goods stores across the country. To qualify for the program, students are selected based on interest, parental approval, financial need, poor grades and poor attendance. Cameron Searcy is a plant manager for Southwire. He runs the 12 For Life plant. (Courtesy photo)

RELATED Here’s where Mercedes-Benz plans to put its new Atlanta tech center Students at 12 for Life are held to a high standard, and they learn to expect that of themselves. The students are paid above minimum wage and receive financial, career and life skills counseling. They also receive bonuses for good grades and are eligible for scholarships to college or technical school.