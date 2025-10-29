opinion Blame the DeKalb County school board for lack of self-defense A DeKalb parent says the board should explain its decision to hire Devon Horton and highlight his accomplishments before scandal. Devon Horton (center) stands with school board members Anna Hill (from left), Deirdre Pierce, Diijon DaCosta and Allyson Gevertz at the DeKalb County Administrative Center on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Stone Mountain. At the time of Horton’s hire, some board members said they wanted stability and a leader who would disrupt for excellence, writes guest columnist Helen Maher Brownell. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

By Helen Maher Brownell

I have seen online contempt for the DeKalb County Board of Education, particularly regarding members who were on the board when Devon Horton was hired as superintendent in 2023. I agree that the school board needs to accept responsibility for a mistake, but not for hiring Horton. It’s for neglecting to remind the public why he was hired in the first place. Back in 2023, DeKalb was not a place superintendents wanted to work. The board had pulled the rug out from under an announced candidate (Rudy Crew) and terminated the employment of a sitting, scandal-free superintendent (Cheryl Watson-Harris).

At the time of Horton’s hire, some board members said they wanted stability and a leader who would disrupt for excellence. Yes, there were concerns circulating about litigation following Horton from Chicago to DeKalb, but the federal investigation targeting Horton had nothing to do with money. It was about “treating individuals differently because of their race.” In the wake of the 2020 social justice movement, he offended people with his anti-racist approach. RELATED DeKalb Schools chief resigns after indictment on financial crime charges When Horton was paraded in front of DeKalb parents at town halls (prior to being officially hired), the audience loudly voiced skepticism. I attended a few of those town halls, eager to see him engage with our diverse community. He explained himself and quieted the crowd, leaving people to admit that perhaps the board was doing the right thing. A federal judge dismissed the complaint last year. (The U.S. Department of Education, now under the Trump administration, opened an investigation into the district in May based on information from the same complainant.) Helen Maher Brownell is a longtime DeKalb County resident. She’s a member of the school district’s Superintendent Parent Advisory Council and a PTA president. (Courtesy) Looking at the last two years, it still appears the board might have done the right thing. With Horton in the superintendent seat, graduation rates increased, absenteeism decreased, weapons in schools declined and teacher vacancies almost disappeared. Mental health and academic supports expanded with academic skills centers, Zen dens, safe centers and mentoring programs. Acting Superintendent Norman Sauce III, as chief of Student Services, recently reported significant strides in addressing the needs of English language learners, special education and gifted students. On the business side, Horton initiated multiple district audits and oversaw corrective action which was lauded by the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts.

Horton’s career is justifiably shattered by the federal charges stemming from financial mismanagement in Evanston, Illinois. Any positive strides he made for students have been overshadowed by his appalling financial judgment. This is DeKalb’s second time dealing with an indicted superintendent; the first was Crawford Lewis in 2010. As the Horton saga continues to unfold, the public will learn whether anti-corruption measures put in place in the wake of the Lewis scandal deterred a repeat in DeKalb.