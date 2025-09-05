Education
Education

5 takeaways from talk with Ga. school superintendent candidate Mesha Mainor

Former state representative was featured on the AJC’s ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.
State school superintendent candidate Mesha Mainor, pictured voicing support for a school voucher bill while serving as a state representative in 2024, said Democrats' fears that the Georgia Promise Scholarship would take money from public schools were unfounded. (Natrice Miller/AJC 2024)

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

State school superintendent candidate Mesha Mainor, pictured voicing support for a school voucher bill while serving as a state representative in 2024, said Democrats' fears that the Georgia Promise Scholarship would take money from public schools were unfounded. (Natrice Miller/AJC 2024)
By
4 hours ago

Former state Rep. Mesha Mainor took the unusual step two years ago when she switched allegiances from the Democratic to Republican Party.

Mainor recently surprised many when she announced plans to challenge three-term incumbent Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods in next year’s GOP primary.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution interviewed Mainor for its “Politically Georgia” podcast, which aired Thursday. Here are five takeaways from the conversation:

Mainor believes she’s the more experienced candidate

Despite Woods’ nearly 12 years as superintendent, Mainor believes her background running a physical therapy clinic makes her better equipped to be superintendent. “So when it comes to oversight and management, hands down I have way more experience,” she said.

She doesn’t believe voucher law undercuts public schools

Mainor said Democrats attempted to instill fear that the Georgia Promise Scholarship — which provides state funds to students who are zoned to attend low-performing public schools for educational purposes, such as paying for a private school education — would siphon money from public schools.

“(R)ight now there’s approximately 9,000 people that signed up for it. Currently, the $141 million (budgeted this year for the program) would allow about 21,000 people to be involved. And so this notion that the Georgia Promise Scholarship is going to defund schools did not happen.”

ExploreNew Georgia school voucher program gets almost 12,000 applications

Mainor has reservations about school employees who aren’t law enforcement being armed

A 2014 law allowed local school districts to decide whether to arm teachers and staff, though few have taken that step. The topic came up two years ago when Lt. Gov. Burt Jones said he’d support offering public schoolteachers a $10,000 annual stipend to take voluntary firearms courses and carry guns in school.

ExploreBurt Jones backs paying teachers to carry guns, take firearms training

Mainor said if someone is certified and trained by law enforcement and has a mental health screening, “Sure, I am absolutely OK with that. But just random teachers having guns in the classroom? Absolutely not.”

More training can help address classroom culture wars

Mainor said she wants training for teachers on presenting lessons “without giving your opinion because that can be done.”

“You can still ask open-ended questions to get the students to respond. Therapists are trained in this. Teachers are not,” she said.

Mainor later added: “You know, just stick to the topics in the book.”

She wants parents to be able to opt out of vaccines for their children

Mainor has some issues with Florida’s recent decision to end all vaccine mandates, including for schoolchildren. Childhood vaccination rates have fallen in Georgia and across the U.S., dropping well below the threshold for herd immunity, data show.

“I much prefer where we offer it on the front end and then give people the option to opt out,” she said.

ExploreGeorgia’s childhood vaccination rates have dropped. Doctors are worried.

About the Author

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Mesha Mainor

Credit: Hand

LISTEN

School superintendent candidate running on transparency, ‘parent choice’

Former state representative Mesha Mainor talks running for state school superintendent.

Anti-abortion group to spend $4.5M against Ossoff

Organization zeroes in on GOP-leaning voters in Savannah, Augusta, Columbus and north Georgia ahead of the midterm election.

DNC chair stumping in special state Senate runoff election

Democrats are bringing out Ken Martin, a top official in the party, to support a state Senate campaign in parts of Fulton and Cherokee counties.

The Latest

A student arrives on campus for her graduation ceremony at Agnes Scott College. The school was named the most innovative liberal arts college in the country by U.S. News & World Report. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC 2023)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

These 10 Georgia colleges made the grade in U.S. News rankings

Gwinnett school leaders seek community input on superintendent search

MacKenzie Scott donates $70 million to support HBCUs

Featured

The University of Georgia's President's House on Prince Avenue as photographed Thursday, Oct. 30, 2003. A developer wants to build a hotel on the five-acre property in Athens. (Bita Honarvar/AJC file)

Credit: AJC staff

Proposed Athens hotel behind storied UGA ‘President’s House’ faces pushback

A developer aims to build an Athens hotel behind a storied mansion that housed University of Georgia presidents. Neighbors, including R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe, are pushing back.

Shoddy construction at Georgia data center killed worker, suit says

Sloppy electrical work by an Atlanta contractor caused a worker’s electrocution at a massive data center under construction in Fayetteville, his parents allege in a lawsuit.

Atlanta’s 50 best restaurants

The Atlanta 50 is back. AJC dining critics Ligaya Figueras and Henri Hollis guide you to where food, drink, service and atmosphere combine for the best metro restaurants.