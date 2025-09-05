Mainor believes she’s the more experienced candidate

Despite Woods’ nearly 12 years as superintendent, Mainor believes her background running a physical therapy clinic makes her better equipped to be superintendent. “So when it comes to oversight and management, hands down I have way more experience,” she said.

She doesn’t believe voucher law undercuts public schools

Mainor said Democrats attempted to instill fear that the Georgia Promise Scholarship — which provides state funds to students who are zoned to attend low-performing public schools for educational purposes, such as paying for a private school education — would siphon money from public schools.

“(R)ight now there’s approximately 9,000 people that signed up for it. Currently, the $141 million (budgeted this year for the program) would allow about 21,000 people to be involved. And so this notion that the Georgia Promise Scholarship is going to defund schools did not happen.”

Mainor has reservations about school employees who aren’t law enforcement being armed

A 2014 law allowed local school districts to decide whether to arm teachers and staff, though few have taken that step. The topic came up two years ago when Lt. Gov. Burt Jones said he’d support offering public schoolteachers a $10,000 annual stipend to take voluntary firearms courses and carry guns in school.

Mainor said if someone is certified and trained by law enforcement and has a mental health screening, “Sure, I am absolutely OK with that. But just random teachers having guns in the classroom? Absolutely not.”

More training can help address classroom culture wars

Mainor said she wants training for teachers on presenting lessons “without giving your opinion because that can be done.”

“You can still ask open-ended questions to get the students to respond. Therapists are trained in this. Teachers are not,” she said.

Mainor later added: “You know, just stick to the topics in the book.”

She wants parents to be able to opt out of vaccines for their children

Mainor has some issues with Florida’s recent decision to end all vaccine mandates, including for schoolchildren. Childhood vaccination rates have fallen in Georgia and across the U.S., dropping well below the threshold for herd immunity, data show.

“I much prefer where we offer it on the front end and then give people the option to opt out,” she said.