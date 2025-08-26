Education
Gwinnett mother charged after son allegedly fires her gun at school

9-year-old accused of taking her weapon to Meadowcreek Elementary School.
Deevashea N. Webb was charged with reckless conduct, according to an arrest report, after her 9-year-old son allegedly took her gun to Meadowcreek Elementary School and fired it in the restroom.

Deevashea N. Webb was charged with reckless conduct, according to an arrest report, after her 9-year-old son allegedly took her gun to Meadowcreek Elementary School and fired it in the restroom. (Eric Stirgus/AJC)
1 hour ago

A Gwinnett County mother is facing criminal charges after authorities said her 9-year-old son brought her gun to Meadowcreek Elementary School earlier this month and fired the weapon in a school restroom.

Deevashea N. Webb was charged with reckless conduct, according to an arrest report by Gwinnett County Public Schools police.

The report says the weapon, a black 9mm Taurus handgun, was in a lockbox in Webb’s closet. Webb, though, knew the lockbox was broken, according to the report.

Webb said she routinely searches both her sons before they go to school, but she failed to that day, according to the report. No one was injured in the incident, which occurred Aug. 14 before classes started.

The Gwinnett school board last month agreed to spend about $20 million to expand the use of Evolv weapons detection systems to all middle and high schools. The systems are not in elementary schools.

Staff writer Rosana Hughes contributed to this report.

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

