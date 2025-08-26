A Gwinnett County mother is facing criminal charges after authorities said her 9-year-old son brought her gun to Meadowcreek Elementary School earlier this month and fired the weapon in a school restroom.

Deevashea N. Webb was charged with reckless conduct, according to an arrest report by Gwinnett County Public Schools police.

The report says the weapon, a black 9mm Taurus handgun, was in a lockbox in Webb’s closet. Webb, though, knew the lockbox was broken, according to the report.