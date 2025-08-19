Gwinnett elementary school student charged with firing a gun on campus

Gwinnett County authorities are investigating the circumstances behind a student who was arrested last week for allegedly discharging a gun inside an elementary school.
On Thursday, before the school day began, administrators at Meadowcreek Elementary School were alerted that a toilet had been broken, said school district spokesman Bernard Watson. When questioned, Watson said a student admitted to intentionally damaging it. The unidentified student was disciplined.
On Friday, Watson said several students and a parent reported that the student brought a firearm to school on Thursday and threatened to shoot a toilet. School police investigated and confirmed a student had taken a gun from home and discharged it before classes began, Watson said.
“Thankfully, no one was in the restroom at that time and no one was injured,” Watson said.
Watson said in a video released by the school district that the student has been arrested and authorities are investigating whether the student’s parents will face criminal charges.
“We’ll be collaborating with the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s office to determine if criminal charges will be forthcoming,” Gwinnett Schools Police Chief Tony Lockard said in the video.
Lockard declined to share more details about the investigation. “The incident remains under investigation, but we anticipate additional charges,” the Gwinnett district attorney’s office said in a statement.
The Gwinnett school board last month agreed to spend about $20 million to expand the use of Evolv weapons detection systems to all middle and high schools. The systems are not in elementary schools. Most metro Atlanta school systems have police forces that patrol elementary schools, as well as school resource officers, or SROs, that are stationed full time at specific schools.
Lockard asked parents to ensure their weapons are secure and safe and to inspect their child’s backpack for any items that should not be there before coming to school.
The school board has its monthly scheduled meeting Thursday.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
500 rounds fired in CDC shooting after Cobb man steals father’s guns, GBI says
Despite the barrage of bullets, no one else was shot, according to investigators.
Soldier facing attempted murder charges in Fort Stewart shooting
Military prosecutors announced attempted murder charges Tuesday against the 28-year-old sergeant who allegedly shot five fellow soldiers at Georgia's Fort Stewart.
Fulton commission rejects bid to remove ‘red tape’ for jail funding
Several commissioners agreed that the jail is in crisis. But that did not solve the dispute over if the Sheriff’s Office should have to provide quarterly staff reports.
Featured
Credit: Jenni Girtman
Lenox Square mall welcomes 18 new retailers, restaurants in 2025
Loyal shoppers at Lenox Square in Buckhead will notice more than a few new offerings while perusing the upscale mall’s wings.
Thanks to a legal technicality, Young Thug is getting his stuff back
Young Thug’s attorneys argued the state missed a 60-day deadline to hold a forfeiture hearing — now he’s getting back cash, cars and jewelry.
How Atlanta’s November election could shake up City Hall politics
The mayor, City Council president and all 15 council spots are up for grabs. Four council races will be wide open after the incumbents announced they wouldn't seek reelection.