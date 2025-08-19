Gwinnett elementary school student charged with firing a gun on campus

“Thankfully, no one was in the restroom at that time and no one was injured,” Watson said.

Watson said in a video released by the school district that the student has been arrested and authorities are investigating whether the student’s parents will face criminal charges.

“We’ll be collaborating with the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s office to determine if criminal charges will be forthcoming,” Gwinnett Schools Police Chief Tony Lockard said in the video.

Lockard declined to share more details about the investigation. “The incident remains under investigation, but we anticipate additional charges,” the Gwinnett district attorney’s office said in a statement.

The Gwinnett school board last month agreed to spend about $20 million to expand the use of Evolv weapons detection systems to all middle and high schools. The systems are not in elementary schools. Most metro Atlanta school systems have police forces that patrol elementary schools, as well as school resource officers, or SROs, that are stationed full time at specific schools.

Lockard asked parents to ensure their weapons are secure and safe and to inspect their child’s backpack for any items that should not be there before coming to school.

The school board has its monthly scheduled meeting Thursday.