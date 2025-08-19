Education
Gwinnett elementary school student charged with firing a gun on campus

Authorities considering charges against the student’s parents.
Meadowcreek Elementary School in Gwinnett County was the scene of a student's arrest for allegedly discharging a gun inside the school. (Eric Stirgus/AJC)

By
0 minutes ago

Gwinnett County authorities are investigating the circumstances behind a student who was arrested last week for allegedly discharging a gun inside an elementary school.

On Thursday, before the school day began, administrators at Meadowcreek Elementary School were alerted that a toilet had been broken, said school district spokesman Bernard Watson. When questioned, Watson said a student admitted to intentionally damaging it. The unidentified student was disciplined.

On Friday, Watson said several students and a parent reported that the student brought a firearm to school on Thursday and threatened to shoot a toilet. School police investigated and confirmed a student had taken a gun from home and discharged it before classes began, Watson said.

“Thankfully, no one was in the restroom at that time and no one was injured,” Watson said.

Watson said in a video released by the school district that the student has been arrested and authorities are investigating whether the student’s parents will face criminal charges.

“We’ll be collaborating with the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s office to determine if criminal charges will be forthcoming,” Gwinnett Schools Police Chief Tony Lockard said in the video.

Lockard declined to share more details about the investigation. “The incident remains under investigation, but we anticipate additional charges,” the Gwinnett district attorney’s office said in a statement.

The Gwinnett school board last month agreed to spend about $20 million to expand the use of Evolv weapons detection systems to all middle and high schools. The systems are not in elementary schools. Most metro Atlanta school systems have police forces that patrol elementary schools, as well as school resource officers, or SROs, that are stationed full time at specific schools.

ExploreMetro Atlanta elementary schools are adding security measures. Is it enough?

Lockard asked parents to ensure their weapons are secure and safe and to inspect their child’s backpack for any items that should not be there before coming to school.

The school board has its monthly scheduled meeting Thursday.

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

