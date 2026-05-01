Metro Atlanta Fired professor sues Emory after Charlie Kirk comments, alleges ‘jawboning’ Anna Kenney, a cancer researcher, lost her job last year after writing ‘Good riddance’ about Kirk. Emory University says it will ‘defend this matter vigorously.’ Anna Kenney, an associate professor and cancer researcher at Emory University, is photographed on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. She lost her job following online comments she made about Charlie Kirk. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Thomas Lake 16 minutes ago Share

She wrote “Good riddance” on a friend’s Facebook page after Charlie Kirk was assassinated last September. Emory University fired her. Now Anna Kenney is suing the university for breach of contract and claiming she and Emory are victims of “jawboning,” a kind of governmental bullying that chills free speech.

Hundreds of Americans lost their jobs for comments related to Kirk’s death. Some filed lawsuits, including an Iowa schoolteacher and a Clemson University professor whose lawsuits were later settled. Kenney was an associate professor in Atlanta researching pediatric brain cancer. After her comments about Kirk went viral, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter weighed in: “ENOUGH. It’s time to stand up to dangerous, radical hate. Our federal government shouldn’t be sending hundreds of millions to places that employ people who say this. Either hate-filled professors like this are fired, or those funds are GONE.” A Marta bus travels along Clifton Road, a thoroughfare that cuts through Emory University's campus in Atlanta, in this file photo. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Emory launched an investigation of Kenney. Four days after Carter’s post on X, Kenney learned that she’d been fired. But Kenney’s termination letter gave other reasons for the dismissal. It said Kenney had not been forthcoming during the investigation.

“Your social media statements concerning the murder of another human being were inflammatory, inappropriate, and wholly inconsistent with Emory’s values and mission,” it said. “Your decision to make these statements in a public forum in which you also chose to identify yourself as a member of the Emory faculty has resulted in significant distress to our community and its members, and you have harmed the reputation of the University. Your actions have also incited others, thereby creating safety concerns.” Kenney’s complaint, filed Wednesday in DeKalb County State Court, says Emory conducted a “pretextual investigation” and claims the university breached its contract with Kenney regarding a policy that protects professors’ right to open expression. “The effect of Emory’s decision was to destroy a nearly 30-year career, chill academic freedom, and delay advancement in curing pediatric brain cancer,” the complaint said. Emory stands by that decision. “Anna Kenney violated Emory University policy and was terminated,” Emory spokesperson Laura Diamond wrote in response to an inquiry Friday from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Emory will defend this matter vigorously.”

Loading... Carter represents a coastal Georgia district in Congress. He is running for U.S. Senate. His office did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment. In January, he went after Emory again — this time over its employment of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, a physician at the Winship Cancer Institute. Her father was Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme Council for National Security. After the doctor and Emory parted ways, Carter’s office issued a statement that read, in part, “Good riddance.” Larijani was killed in an airstrike in March. His daughter has left the U.S., according to an April news release from the State Department, which added that she and her husband, Seyed Kalantar Motamedi, are barred from future entry. Kenney’s lawsuit seemed to refer to the Ardeshir-Larijani incident. Attorney Andrew Canter confirmed the reference.