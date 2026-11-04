Georgianomics What worries Atlanta residents most Plus: Two Atlanta brands go viral. Share

By Amy Wenk 23 minutes ago

For now, here are this week’s highlights: The region’s biggest issue

SNL pokes fun at Delta

Office building sale is brewing 1. Metro Atlanta has spoken 📢 Pocketbook issues and voter displeasure over President Donald Trump and the direction of the country appeared to carry Tuesday’s election.

And a new poll out Wednesday shows the biggest problem facing the Atlanta area is something that impacts us all — the cost of housing.

A home for sale in Atlanta on Monday, February 16, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) About 30% of respondents to the Atlanta Regional Commission’s 2026 annual survey said housing affordability is the region’s biggest challenge, the AJC’s Zachary Hansen and Mirtha Donastorg report. It’s the second straight year that housing costs led the way.

Rents have surged more than 18% in the broader 29-county Atlanta metro area since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Apartmentlist.com.

The median sales price for a house in September was 57% more expensive than eight years prior, according to Georgia MLS, which tracks a 12-county Atlanta metro. The Atlanta area’s relative affordability compared with other major metros has long been an economic advantage in attracting businesses and residents.

2. What to do about it? 🏗️ Two things have become clear, said Anna Roach, the ARC’s president and CEO. Enough housing isn’t being built in the right places

Most of the housing being built is too expensive Neither of those are quick fixes.

ARC’s Housing Forward 2035 initiative lays out a county-by-county housing prognosis, issuing goals for new housing construction, its location and its price point. She said it’ll take buy-in from local elected officials and developers, but it’s something ARC and its board chair — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens — are throwing their heft behind. “The challenges facing our families do not stop at city or county lines, and neither should our efforts to solve them,” Dickens said in a news release.

Many of the concerns raised in ARC’s latest survey helped inform a new coalition announced Wednesday called Opportunity Rising, a task force that will evaluate ways to better help people rise out of poverty. 🔍 READ MORE: Feel financially trapped? New Atlanta coalition to address economic mobility Not signed up yet? Why wait? Get Georgianomics in your inbox each Wednesday. And keep scrolling for more news.

3. Going viral 👀 Angie Samper and David Jaime eat at the Waffle House on Peachtree Road in Brookhaven on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC) Two big Atlanta brands were recently thrust into viral media moments. Delta Air Lines found itself at the center of the joke over the weekend when Saturday Night Live aired a spoof commercial called “Delta Disruptive.” The sketch parodied unruly passengers aboard flights by imagining “a new section of the plane exclusively for crazy people.” Waffle House was thrown into political debates about rising costs in social media posts by former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who sat down at one of the chain’s diners. 4. Tough year for trade fair 🚢 Attendees listen during a trade event hosted by the Georgia Indo-American Chamber of Commerce in Atlanta on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (Ben Gray for the AJC) Later this month, the Georgia Indo-American Chamber of Commerce will host a trade fair bringing 42 Indian companies to College Park to showcase their wares and capabilities to local manufacturers, ranging from electronic components to pressure casting.

The Nov. 18-20 event is one of the first trade fairs in the U.S. focused on Indian manufacturers, according to its organizers. But it’s remarkable the trade fair is happening at all. The GIACC had to reschedule it twice already after facing obstacles far outside their control, SK Raj, one of the group’s board members, told the AJC’s Mirtha Donastorg. Among challenges, they’ve faced: Tariffs

The raid on the Hyundai plant near Savannah chilling international firms

Difficulty getting visas

The war with Iran, which scuttled both flight routes for Indian business owners and the shipping of their products Over the past few years, the GIACC has wooed 13 Indian companies to incorporate in Georgia, and is currently working on bringing over at least four more, which could bring more than $170 million in investment to the state and about 350 jobs — if the leaders can get visas for site selection, Raj said.

5. On the beat 🖊 Real estate firm Hines is gearing up to sell T3 West Midtown, a timber office building at Atlantic Station, to Zalik Investment Group, for an undisclosed price, according to a Development Authority of Fulton County document. The T3 West Midtown office building on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Atlanta-based contractor Cleveland Electric Co. has transitioned to an employee stock ownership plan. The firm, which employs more than 1,700 people, has completed electrical work for projects such as Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Walmart broke ground last week on a $1.3B fulfillment center in Carnesville, a project bringing 1,000 jobs to the small North Georgia city. State officials recently held a ribbon cutting for the Gainesville Inland Port, which promises to eliminate thousands of truck trips along Georgia’s highways.