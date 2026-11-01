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Atlanta mortgage lender to lay off dozens of workers

Silverton Mortgage is being absorbed into the operations of homebuilder Taylor Morrison.
An Atlanta residential mortgage company will lay off dozens of workers as it is absorbed into the operations of national homebuilder Taylor Morrison. (Natrice Miller for the AJC 2025)
An Atlanta residential mortgage company will lay off dozens of workers as it is absorbed into the operations of national homebuilder Taylor Morrison. (Natrice Miller for the AJC 2025)
Amy Wenk
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An Atlanta residential mortgage company will lay off dozens of workers as it is absorbed into the operations of national homebuilder Taylor Morrison.

Silverton Mortgage, which has its headquarters at Midtown’s Colony Square, will cut 73 workers at the office, according to a state filing.

The separations will begin Dec. 31 and continue through next May, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification. The advance notifications are required under the WARN Act for certain plant closings and mass layoffs.

Silverton is a subsidiary of Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, which is owned by Berkshire Hathaway.

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In July, Berkshire Hathaway completed its acquisition of national home builder Taylor Morrison for about $8.5 billion, including debt. Now, Silverton will consolidate its operations into Taylor Morrison.

“As a result of the integration of site-builder lending services with Taylor Morrison’s financial services operations, certain positions with Silverton Mortgage will be eliminated,” a spokesperson for Silverton told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement.

The spokesperson said affected Silverton workers would be offered severance resources and that the company was committed to supporting them “with care and respect.”

“Compared to a year ago, mortgage payments are up more than seven percent, outpacing earnings growth and adding to the affordability challenges facing prospective homebuyers,” Edward Seiler, associate vice president of housing economics for the Mortgage Bankers Association, said in a late October news release.

Amid the higher borrowing costs, the association predicts that total single-family mortgage originations will decline more than 5% in 2027 compared to this year.

It’s not clear yet if Silverton will close its Colony Square office.