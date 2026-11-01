An Atlanta residential mortgage company will lay off dozens of workers as it is absorbed into the operations of national homebuilder Taylor Morrison. (Natrice Miller for the AJC 2025)

Silverton Mortgage is being absorbed into the operations of homebuilder Taylor Morrison.

Silverton Mortgage is being absorbed into the operations of homebuilder Taylor Morrison.

An Atlanta residential mortgage company will lay off dozens of workers as it is absorbed into the operations of national homebuilder Taylor Morrison.

Silverton Mortgage, which has its headquarters at Midtown’s Colony Square, will cut 73 workers at the office, according to a state filing.

The separations will begin Dec. 31 and continue through next May, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification. The advance notifications are required under the WARN Act for certain plant closings and mass layoffs.

Silverton is a subsidiary of Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, which is owned by Berkshire Hathaway.

In July, Berkshire Hathaway completed its acquisition of national home builder Taylor Morrison for about $8.5 billion, including debt. Now, Silverton will consolidate its operations into Taylor Morrison.