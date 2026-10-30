New chief is one of a series of management changes between the electric company and its parent Southern Co.

New chief is one of a series of management changes between the electric company and its parent Southern Co.

Georgia Power has a new chairman, president and chief executive, part of a series of management changes announced Friday.

Stan Connally, chief operating officer for Southern Co., which owns Georgia Power and two other major electric companies, will step into the role starting Jan. 1.

He replaces Kim Greene, who will become the president of Southern Company Operations, a strategic and operational division of the energy giant. Greene will be in charge of Southern’s entire grid including its power plants and other infrastructure, as well as research and development and commercial operations, among other areas.

Southern is known for moving its top executives to other parts of the company, particularly if they could be in the running for top roles. Connally, for example, was the president and CEO of Gulf Power, now owned by Florida-based NextEra Energy, and Greene previously headed up Southern Company Gas.