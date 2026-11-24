Next year, Norfolk Southern will turn the big 2-0-0. With origins dating back to 1827, the railroad has had many names and permutations, but the proposed acquisition by Union Pacific could be one of its most consequential.
If the deal goes through, the two would merge into the nation’s largest — and first truly transcontinental — railroad company.
A transaction this big is, of course, going to inspire a lot of feelings. Key players had to make their stances known last week if they wanted to influence federal regulators’ decision. Opinions were mixed, to say the least.
Months after longtime leader Lee Thomas retired, the Georgia Film Office has appointed a new executive director. Lita Battle, who has worked within the Film Office for more than a decade, will fill the role.
According to the AJC’s Savannah Sicurella, Battle steps into the role as Georgia’s film industry continues to face stiff competition from other states and countries. Production has remained at a steady, modest clip over the past year, with a range of films, bigger budget television series and reality shows coming in and out of the state.
In a statement, Pat Wilson, the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, said her “deep understanding of Georgia’s film incentive and the relationships that have helped build our state’s success will be invaluable” as she supports and grows Georgia’s film, music and digital entertainment industries.
🎲 South Downtown has a new tenant: neighborhood game room Broad Social at 93 Broad St. SW. It will focus on pinball, arcade games, board games and motion games, and is set to open next year.
🚰 Georgia Water Coalition has released its 2026 Dirty Dozen report highlighting the 12 worst offenses to Georgia’s water, which includes threats from data centers and jet fuel spills from Hartsfield-Jackson.
“Once you learn, you’re hooked,” Atlanta serial entrepreneur Stacie Francombe said.
In the enthusiasm, she saw a business idea.
Earlier this year, Francombe started a business selling mahjong mats, including custom orders.
Her company, Mahjong by SI, recently began selling through Target.com. In an interview with AJC Her+Story, Francombe shared that it’s the fastest-growing company she has built in sales, staffing and demand.
That’s the price for which Intuit has agreed to sell Atlanta-based Mailchimp. It’s a steep drop from the $12 billion it paid only five years ago to bring the email marketing company into its suite of business offerings.
The new owners? Italian technology consolidator Bending Spoons. The company has carved a niche for itself by buying established tech brands, some of them past their prime, including AOL, Vimeo and Evernote.
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