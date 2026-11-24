Georgianomics A holiday travel primer Plus: A fast-growing mahjong company. Share Travelers go through a security checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Nov. 13, 2026. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Mirtha Donastorg 28 minutes ago

Hey y’all, Mirtha Donastorg here! I’m coming back to the newsroom after two weeks away to go get married 💕 During that time, glad to see nothing major happened in business news — except, of course, an Nvidia spy scandal, Anthropic going public and a nationwide FAA ground stop. 🫠 Small potatoes. This week’s main story, the Thanksgiving turkey if you will, is a look at what to expect for your holiday travels. For our side dishes we’ve got: Intuit selling Mailchimp

A profile of a mahjong maven

A $16.5 million redevelopment tax break … and more! But before we get to that, a quick ask. Help us shape future editions of this newsletter. Take our quick, four-question survey — we’d be very grateful.

1. Thanksgiving travel 🦃 Travelers walk through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Nov. 21, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) After pulling off a truly amazing — but tiring — wedding, I’m staying put for the holidays this year. But that’s not the case for millions of y’all. Officials are expecting more than 4 million people to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport before Dec. 1. And as all seasoned Atlantans know, that means long, winding lines at the airport. So, when will it be the busiest? The AJC’s Emma Hurt and Charles Minshew crunched last year’s data and came up with the three busiest windows:

8 a.m. Wednesday

6 p.m. Sunday

7 a.m. on the Monday and Tuesday after Thanksgiving

2. Norfolk Southern’s big year 🚂 A Norfolk Southern train passes by an inland port TMay 12, 2026, in Gainesville. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Next year, Norfolk Southern will turn the big 2-0-0. With origins dating back to 1827, the railroad has had many names and permutations, but the proposed acquisition by Union Pacific could be one of its most consequential. If the deal goes through, the two would merge into the nation’s largest — and first truly transcontinental — railroad company. A transaction this big is, of course, going to inspire a lot of feelings. Key players had to make their stances known last week if they wanted to influence federal regulators’ decision. Opinions were mixed, to say the least. 🔍 Read more on what Georgia AG Chris Carr, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and more had to say: Which powerful Georgians support the Norfolk Southern merger

3. A new leader for Georgia’s film office 🎥 Months after longtime leader Lee Thomas retired, the Georgia Film Office has appointed a new executive director. Lita Battle, who has worked within the Film Office for more than a decade, will fill the role. According to the AJC’s Savannah Sicurella, Battle steps into the role as Georgia’s film industry continues to face stiff competition from other states and countries. Production has remained at a steady, modest clip over the past year, with a range of films, bigger budget television series and reality shows coming in and out of the state. In a statement, Pat Wilson, the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, said her “deep understanding of Georgia’s film incentive and the relationships that have helped build our state’s success will be invaluable” as she supports and grows Georgia’s film, music and digital entertainment industries. 🔍 READ MORE: She helped “Black Panther” and “Spider-Man” film in Georgia. Now she’s retiring. 4. On the beat 🖊 👁️ Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has about 7,000 cameras and, as of a few months ago, started using AI in its vast surveillance network.

🤠 As my colleague Emma Hurt predicted in last week’s Georgianomics, Gov. Brian Kemp did indeed make the evidence of his visit to Audi’s German headquarters — in his signature cowboy boots — quite public this time around. 🎲 South Downtown has a new tenant: neighborhood game room Broad Social at 93 Broad St. SW. It will focus on pinball, arcade games, board games and motion games, and is set to open next year. 🚰 Georgia Water Coalition has released its 2026 Dirty Dozen report highlighting the 12 worst offenses to Georgia’s water, which includes threats from data centers and jet fuel spills from Hartsfield-Jackson. 5. Mahjong mania 🀄 Stacie Francombe, founder of Mahjong by SI, holds a mahjong mat at her office in Atlanta on Oct. 5, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) It’s no secret that mahjong is experiencing a massive cultural resurgence in the United States.

“Once you learn, you’re hooked,” Atlanta serial entrepreneur Stacie Francombe said. In the enthusiasm, she saw a business idea. Earlier this year, Francombe started a business selling mahjong mats, including custom orders. Her company, Mahjong by SI, recently began selling through Target.com. In an interview with AJC Her+Story, Francombe shared that it’s the fastest-growing company she has built in sales, staffing and demand. 🔍 READ MORE: Atlantan finds business opportunity in mahjong’s popularity Stat of the week 💰 $3.7 billion That’s the price for which Intuit has agreed to sell Atlanta-based Mailchimp. It’s a steep drop from the $12 billion it paid only five years ago to bring the email marketing company into its suite of business offerings.